PRUITT ANGELA D.
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[UMH]
X Director
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH
09/15/2023
UMH Properties, Inc.
5,724.94(1)
D
UMH Properties, Inc.
$14.36
03/21/2024
03/21/2033
UMH Properties, Inc.
10,000
10,000
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Includes 82.62 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 9/15/23.
Nelli Madden
09/19/2023
