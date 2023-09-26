SEC Form 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Taft Brett

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[UMH]

(Check all applicable)

10% Owner

Director

X

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

EVP and COO

3499 ROUTE 9 , SUITE 3C

09/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of

Date

Execution Date,

Code (Instr.

8)

(D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

(Month/Day/Year)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D) Price

5. Amount of Securities

6. Ownership Form:

7. Nature of

Beneficially Owned

Direct (D) or

Indirect

Following Reported

Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

Beneficial

Transaction(s) (Instr. 3

Ownership

and 4)

(Instr. 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

75,775.73(1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of Securities

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature of

Security (Instr. 3)

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Code (Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

Indirect

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Acquired (A) or

(Month/Day/Year)

3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form: Direct

Beneficial

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

(Instr. 4)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

$14.36

03/21/2024

03/21/2033

UMH Properties, Inc.

75,000

75,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$23.81

03/28/2023

03/28/2032

UMH Properties, Inc.

39,000

39,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$22.57

07/14/2022

07/14/2031

UMH Properties, Inc.

50,000

50,000

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of Securities

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature of

Security (Instr. 3)

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Code (Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

Indirect

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Acquired (A) or

(Month/Day/Year)

3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form: Direct

Beneficial

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

(Instr. 4)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

$9.7

03/25/2021

03/25/2030

UMH Properties, Inc.

50,000

50,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$11.42

01/02/2020

01/02/2029

UMH Properties, Inc.

40,000

40,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$13.09

04/02/2019

04/02/2028

UMH Properties, Inc.

20,000

20,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$15.04

04/04/2018

04/04/2027

UMH Properties, Inc.

20,000

20,000

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

$9.77

04/05/2017

04/05/2024

UMH Properties, Inc.

20,000

20,000

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes 500.95 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 9/15/23, and 6,755 shares held in 401(k) as of 9/15/23.

Nelli Madden

09/19/2023

