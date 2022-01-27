UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.19 $ 0.006159 $ 0.000502 $ 0.00 $ 0.183339 $ 0.006159 6/15/21 $ 0.19 $ 0.006159 $ 0.000502 $ 0.00 $ 0.183339 $ 0.006159 9/15/21 $ 0.19 $ 0.006159 $ 0.000502 $ 0.00 $ 0.183339 $ 0.006159 12/15/21 $ 0.19 $ 0.006159 $ 0.000502 $ 0.00 $ 0.183339 $ 0.006159 TOTAL $ 0.76 $ 0.024636 $ 0.002008 $ 0.00 $ 0.733356 $ 0.024636

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.19 3.241683 % 0.264344 % 0 % 96.493973 % 3.241683 % 6/15/21 $ 0.19 3.241683 % 0.264344 % 0 % 96.493973 % 3.241683 % 9/15/21 $ 0.19 3.241683 % 0.264344 % 0 % 96.493973 % 3.241683 % 12/15/21 $ 0.19 3.241683 % 0.264344 % 0 % 96.493973 % 3.241683 % TOTAL $ 0.76 3.241683 % 0.264344 % 0 % 96.493973 % 3.241683 %

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.421875 $ 0.390067 $ 0.031808 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.390067 6/15/21 $ 0.421875 $ 0.390067 $ 0.031808 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.390067 9/15/21 $ 0.421875 $ 0.390067 $ 0.031808 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.390067 12/15/21 $ 0.421875 $ 0.390067 $ 0.031808 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.390067 TOTAL $ 1.687500 $ 1.560268 $ 0.127232 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.560268

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.421875 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 6/15/21 $ 0.421875 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 9/15/21 $ 0.421875 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 12/15/21 $ 0.421875 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % TOTAL $ 1.687500 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 %

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.398438 $ 0.3683965 $ 0.030041 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3683965 6/15/21 $ 0.398438 $ 0.3683965 $ 0.030041 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3683965 9/15/21 $ 0.398438 $ 0.3683965 $ 0.030041 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3683965 12/15/21 $ 0.398438 $ 0.3683965 $ 0.030041 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3683965 TOTAL $ 1.593750 $ 1.473586 $ 0.120164 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.473586

Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/21 $ 0.398438 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 6/15/21 $ 0.398438 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 9/15/21 $ 0.398438 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % 12/15/21 $ 0.398438 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 % TOTAL $ 1.593750 92.460304 % 7.539696 % 0 % 0 % 92.460304 %

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 1/15/2021 15.165 14.500 0.665 2/16/2021 16.365 15.875 0.490 3/15/2021 19.370 18.500 0.870 4/15/2021 19.405 18.500 0.905 5/17/2021 21.130 20.125 1.005 6/15/2021 22.480 21.500 0.980 7/15/2021 22.715 21.625 1.090 8/16/2021 23.240 22.250 0.990 9/15/2021 24.145 23.125 1.020 10/15/2021 23.755 22.625 1.130 11/15/2021 23.090 22.375 0.715 12/15/2021 25.220 24.000 1.220

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also owns and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

