  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST
FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. 

Common - CUSIP 903002103 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.19 $0.006159$0.000502$0.00$0.183339$0.006159
6/15/21$0.19 $0.006159$0.000502$0.00$0.183339$0.006159
9/15/21$0.19 $0.006159$0.000502$0.00$0.183339$0.006159
12/15/21$0.19 $0.006159$0.000502$0.00$0.183339$0.006159
TOTAL$0.76 $0.024636$0.002008$0.00$0.733356$0.024636

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.19 3.241683%0.264344%0%96.493973%3.241683%
6/15/21$0.19 3.241683%0.264344%0%96.493973%3.241683%
9/15/21$0.19 3.241683%0.264344%0%96.493973%3.241683%
12/15/21$0.19 3.241683%0.264344%0%96.493973%3.241683%
TOTAL$0.76 3.241683%0.264344%0%96.493973%3.241683%

 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.421875$0.390067$0.031808$0.00$0.00$0.390067
6/15/21$0.421875$0.390067$0.031808$0.00$0.00$0.390067
9/15/21$0.421875$0.390067$0.031808$0.00$0.00$0.390067
12/15/21$0.421875$0.390067$0.031808$0.00$0.00$0.390067
TOTAL$1.687500$ 1.560268$0.127232$0.00$0.00$ 1.560268

  

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.42187592.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
6/15/21$0.42187592.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
9/15/21$0.42187592.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
12/15/21$0.42187592.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
TOTAL$1.68750092.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%

 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.398438 $0.3683965$0.030041$0.00$0.00$0.3683965
6/15/21$0.398438 $0.3683965$0.030041$0.00$0.00$0.3683965
9/15/21$0.398438 $0.3683965$0.030041$0.00$0.00$0.3683965
12/15/21$0.398438$0.3683965$0.030041$0.00$0.00$0.3683965
TOTAL$1.593750$ 1.473586$0.120164$0.00$0.00$ 1.473586

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21$0.398438 92.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
6/15/21$0.398438 92.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
9/15/21$0.398438 92.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
12/15/21$0.39843892.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%
TOTAL$1.59375092.460304%7.539696%0%0%92.460304%

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a. 

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103 

DISCOUNT DATEFAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/15/202115.165 14.500 0.665
2/16/202116.365 15.875 0.490
3/15/202119.370 18.500 0.870
4/15/202119.405 18.500 0.905
5/17/202121.130 20.125 1.005
6/15/202122.480 21.500 0.980
7/15/202122.715 21.625 1.090
8/16/202123.240 22.250 0.990
9/15/202124.145 23.125 1.020
10/15/202123.755 22.625 1.130
11/15/202123.090 22.375 0.715
12/15/202125.220 24.000 1.220

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also owns and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997 

#####

 

 


