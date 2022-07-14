Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
18.69 USD   -3.01%
04:22pUMH Properties Acquires Manufactured Home Community in Michigan
MT
04:16pUmh properties, inc. completes acquisition of michigan manufactured home community
GL
07/01UMH PROPERTIES : DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREEHOLD, NJ, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) closed on the acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Erie, Michigan. This community contains 351 developed homesites, of which approximately 63% are occupied. It is situated on approximately 88 acres.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Hidden Creek manufactured home community located in Erie, Michigan. Hidden Creek is a high-quality community with significant upside through the infill of vacant sites. It is located within our existing geographic footprint in a market where we have had success implementing our business plan.

“We continue to opportunistically acquire communities that meet our growth criteria. Year- to-date, we have acquired four communities containing 718 sites for a total purchase price of $39 million. These communities have a blended occupancy rate of 56%, and significant upside through the infill of vacant sites.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 131 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997

# # # #


All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
04:22pUMH Properties Acquires Manufactured Home Community in Michigan
MT
04:16pUmh properties, inc. completes acquisition of michigan manufactured home community
GL
07/01UMH PROPERTIES : DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS - Form 8-K
PU
07/01UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/01UMH Properties Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Sharehold..
MT
07/01Umh properties, inc. declares common and preferred dividends
GL
07/01Umh properties, inc. declares common and preferred dividends
AQ
07/01UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
06/24UMH PROPERTIES, INC.(NYSE : UMH) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23Umh properties, inc. will host second quarter 2022 financial results webcast and confer..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,79 M - -
Net Debt 2022 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -397x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 045 M 1 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
EV / Sales 2023 7,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,27 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-31.47%1 045
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-21.23%26 620
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.56%26 611
INVITATION HOMES INC.-22.12%21 550
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.57%19 516
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-26.08%19 489