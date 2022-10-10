Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-10-10 am EDT
15.35 USD   +0.99%
09:36aUmh properties, inc. reports on the impact of hurricane ian
GL
09:36aUmh properties, inc. reports on the impact of hurricane ian
GL
10/04UMH Properties Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 Per Share; Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 15
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS ON THE IMPACT OF HURRICANE IAN

10/10/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reported today on the impact of Hurricane Ian on its manufactured housing community, owned through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate, located in Sebring, Florida.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud to report that Sebring Square and our modern manufactured homes performed exceptionally well through a devastating storm. The community experienced a direct hit from the storm with sustained winds of over 75 miles per hour with gusts much stronger and over 10 inches of rain. We had a hurricane preparedness plan in place and emergency supplies on site. Fortunately, none of our residents or employees were injured. Several of our homes had minor roof and skirting damage, 4 sheds were destroyed, and a few palm trees were uprooted. The limited damage to our homes and our community demonstrates the quality and durability of our homes.

“While our damage was minimal, others were not as fortunate and faced significant damage. We have homes available and are working to provide housing to those who have been displaced. UMH is discussing with federal, state, and local officials the assistance UMH can provide for the current housing emergency. UMH will accelerate, if possible, the development of new homes in Florida to address this urgent housing need.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 132 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

# # # # #


All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
09:36aUmh properties, inc. reports on the impact of hurricane ian
GL
09:36aUmh properties, inc. reports on the impact of hurricane ian
GL
10/04UMH Properties Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 Per Share; Payable Dec. 15 to Shar..
MT
10/03Umh Properties, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
10/03Umh properties, inc. declares common and preferred dividends
GL
10/03UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
09/26Umh Properties, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
09/26Umh properties, inc. announces community and rental home additions to fannie mae credit..
GL
09/26Umh properties, inc. announces community and rental home additions to fannie mae credit..
AQ
08/29Umh Properties : Authorized capital stock after the redemption of the Series C Preferred S..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 837 M 837 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,20 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-44.38%837
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-31.79%24 062
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-30.91%23 519
INVITATION HOMES INC.-28.65%19 745
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-36.70%16 766
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-39.50%15 667