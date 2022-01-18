Log in
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

01/18/2022 | 12:01pm EST
FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 results will be released on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 844-200-6205 (domestically) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and entering the passcode 131334.

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 866-813-9403 (domestically) and +44 204-525-0658 (internationally) and entering the passcode 412561. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also owns and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate. 

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

# # # # #


