UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

06/23/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
FREEHOLD, NJ, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Second Quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 6928263. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 130 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

# # # # #


