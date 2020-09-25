Log in
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

09/25/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

FREEHOLD, NJ, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Third Quarter 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the “Financial Information & Filings” section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. It will be available until February 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10147928. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

                                               
# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 544 M 544 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,10 $
Last Close Price 13,16 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel A. Landy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Michael P. Landy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-16.34%544
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.92%20 642
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-37.58%18 800
INVITATION HOMES INC.-10.04%15 112
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.85%13 592
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-33.86%12 975
