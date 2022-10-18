Advanced search
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
2022-10-18
16.53 USD   -0.57%
Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on UMH Properties With Outperform Rating
Umh properties, inc. will host third quarter 2022 financial results webcast and conference call
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL PRESENT TO THE PHILADELPHIA SECURITIES ASSOCIATION

10/18/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation materials will be available on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 132 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact:Nelli Madden
 732-577-4062

# # # # #

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,8x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 915 M 915 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,62 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-41.60%915
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-30.57%24 495
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.08%24 139
INVITATION HOMES INC.-27.53%20 056
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-35.04%17 206
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-40.23%15 476