UMH PROPERTIES : PUBLISHES ITS 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
April 07, 2024 at 01:38 am EDT
FREEHOLD, NJ, April 5, 2024…….UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real
estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report. It is now available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit.
Aaron Potter, Vice President of ESG, commented, "UMH' sustainability is inherent in its mission of providing quality affordable housing. We are also dedicated to smart and conscious environmental initiatives that create value and enhance the communities where our residents live. Above all, we recognize the importance of good corporate governance in ensuring the Company's continued success and maintaining the confidence of our shareholders. We are proud of all our efforts that are detailed in the Sustainability Report and encourage everyone to read it."
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.
Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-4062
UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Companyâs primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, leasing manufactured homesites to residents. The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. (S&F), sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customersâ privately owned land. The Company owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities, including two communities acquired through the Companyâs opportunity zone fund, containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. In connection with the operation of its communities, the Company also leases homes to prospective tenants.