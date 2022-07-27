Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
20.24 USD   +1.96%
02:52aUMH PROPERTIES : FORM 25-NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL Series C ROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION
PU
07/26Umh properties, inc. completes its redemption of its series c preferred stock
GL
07/15UMH PROPERTIES : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMH Properties : FORM 25-NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL Series C ROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

Filed by

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

FORM 25-NSE

(Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing

Amendments)

Filed 07/26/22

Address

3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Telephone

7325779997

CIK

0000752642

Symbol

UMH

SIC Code

6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts

Industry

Residential REITs

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com

© Copyright 2022, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR

REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-12690

Issuer: UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: 3499 US Highway 9 North, #3-C Freehold,

NEW JERSEY 07728

Telephone number: 732-577-9996

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Liquidation Preference $25 per share

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

  • Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1
  • Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLCcertifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

Manager, Market

By

Watch and Proxy

2022-07-26

Victoria Paper

Compliance

Date

Name

Title

  • Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

  • X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1) That the entire class of this security was called for redemption, maturity or retirement on July 26, 2022; appropriate notice thereof was given; funds sufficient for the payment of all such securities were deposited with an agency authorized to make such payment; and such funds were made available to security holders on July 26, 2022.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 26, 2022.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
02:52aUMH PROPERTIES : FORM 25-NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL Series C ROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRAT..
PU
07/26Umh properties, inc. completes its redemption of its series c preferred stock
GL
07/15UMH PROPERTIES : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY - Form 8-K
PU
07/15UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/14UMH Properties Acquires Manufactured Home Community in Michigan
MT
07/14Umh properties, inc. completes acquisition of michigan manufactured home community
GL
07/14UMH Properties, Inc. acquired Manufactured Home Community in Erie, Michigan.
CI
07/01UMH PROPERTIES : DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS - Form 8-K
PU
07/01UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/01UMH Properties Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Sharehold..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,79 M - -
Net Debt 2022 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -368x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 1 098 M 1 098 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,24 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-27.37%1 098
UDR INC.-23.22%14 994 174 874
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.74%27 660
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-21.79%27 587
INVITATION HOMES INC.-19.25%22 344
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-24.49%20 050