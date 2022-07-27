UMH Properties : FORM 25-NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL Series C ROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 25
NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR
REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number 001-12690
Issuer: UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC
(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)
Address: 3499 US Highway 9 North, #3-C Freehold,
NEW JERSEY 07728
Telephone number: 732-577-9996
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)
6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Liquidation Preference $25 per share
(Description of class of securities)
Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:
x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)
o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)
o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)
o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)
-
Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1
-
Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.
Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLCcertifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
|
|
|
|
|
Manager, Market
|
|
By
|
|
|
Watch and Proxy
|
2022-07-26
|
|
Victoria Paper
|
|
Compliance
|
Date
|
Name
|
|
Title