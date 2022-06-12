UMH Properties : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Conway Kiernan
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Reported by
CONWAY KIERNAN
FORM 3
(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 06/10/22 for the Period Ending 06/01/22
Address
3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C
JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA
FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728
Telephone
7325779997
CIK
0000752642
Symbol
UMH
SIC Code
6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts
Industry
Residential REITs
Sector
Financials
Fiscal Year
12/31
http://www.edgar-online.com
© Copyright 2022, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
Conway Kiernan
6/1/2022
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [UMH]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA, 3499
__
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_
X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
UMH Properties, Inc.
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
Conway Kiernan
JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA
X
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
6/10/2022
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 07:32:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Sales 2022
199 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-2,79 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
519 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-379x
Yield 2022
4,35%
Capitalization
998 M
998 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,61x
EV / Sales 2023
7,25x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
93,7%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
18,40 $
Average target price
26,94 $
Spread / Average Target
46,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.