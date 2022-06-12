Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
18.40 USD   -2.08%
03:33aUMH PROPERTIES : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Conway Kiernan
PU
06/06UMH PROPERTIES : General Meeting Results was held on June 1, 2022
PU
06/03UMH PROPERTIES : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMH Properties : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Conway Kiernan

06/12/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

Reported by

CONWAY KIERNAN

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 06/10/22 for the Period Ending 06/01/22

Address

3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Telephone

7325779997

CIK

0000752642

Symbol

UMH

SIC Code

6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts

Industry

Residential REITs

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com

© Copyright 2022, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Conway Kiernan

6/1/2022

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [UMH]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA, 3499

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

UMH Properties, Inc.

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

Conway Kiernan

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

X

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

6/10/2022

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
03:33aUMH PROPERTIES : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Conway Kie..
PU
06/06UMH PROPERTIES : General Meeting Results was held on June 1, 2022
PU
06/03UMH PROPERTIES : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/03UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE : 2022 investor conference
GL
06/03UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE : 2022 investor conference
AQ
06/02UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26UMH PROPERTIES : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALABAMA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY - Form 8-K
PU
05/26UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/26UMH Properties Acquires Manufactured Home Community in Alabama for $3.9 Million
MT
05/25Umh properties, inc. completes acquisition of alabama manufactured home community
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,79 M - -
Net Debt 2022 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -379x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 998 M 998 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
EV / Sales 2023 7,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,40 $
Average target price 26,94 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.-31.25%998
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-20.20%27 169
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.02%27 154
INVITATION HOMES INC.-20.40%22 026
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-26.37%19 410
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.70%18 973