UMH Properties : FORM 3-INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES-Conway Kiernan

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) Conway Kiernan 6/1/2022 UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [UMH] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA, 3499 __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Beneficially Owned Form: Direct (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) UMH Properties, Inc. 0 D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Securities Underlying or Exercise Form of Beneficial Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Security Direct (D) or Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Indirect (I) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 5) Explanation of Responses: Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director10% OwnerOfficerOther Conway Kiernan JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA X 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 Signatures Nelli Madden 6/10/2022 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

