9:35 ,9.7.2024

SEC FORM 4

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

LANDY SAMUEL A

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH STE 3C

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[ UMH ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

06/17/2024

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

President

and CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership (Instr.

Reported

4)

(A) or

Code V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

1,156,006.99(1)

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

11,000.45(2)

I

Held by

Spouse

UMH Properties, Inc.

44,185.8(3)

I

Held with

Spouse

The Landy

UMH Properties, Inc.

46,954.01(4)

I

2022 Family

Trust

Co-Manager

UMH Properties, Inc.

48,000

I

of EWL

Grandchildren

Fund LLC

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

of Securities

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Derivative Security

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

(A) or

Reported

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code

V

(A) (D)

Title

of

Exercisable

Date

Shares

UMH

UMH

29,500

Properties,

$14.36

03/21/2024

03/21/2033

Properties,

29,500

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

50,000

Properties,

$13.09

04/02/2019

04/02/2028

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

50,000

Properties,

$15.04

04/04/2018

04/04/2027

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

50,000

Properties,

$14.25

01/19/2018

01/19/2027

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 4,479.67 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24, and 90,996 shares held in 401(k) as of 6/17/24.
  2. Includes 12.12 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.
  3. Includes 8.83 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/752642/000075264224000079/xslF345X05/form4.xml

1/2

9:35 ,9.7.2024

SEC FORM 4

4. Includes 674.58 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.

Nelli Madden

07/08/2024

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/752642/000075264224000079/xslF345X05/form4.xml

2/2

9:56 ,9.7.2024

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

SEC FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

LANDY EUGENE W

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[ UMH ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH SUITE 3C

07/08/2024

Chairman

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

993,757.9

D

The

UMH Properties, Inc.

112,849

I

Sheltered

Family

Trust

Eugene W.

and Gloria

UMH Properties, Inc.

07/08/2024

G

8,500

D

$16.37

144,380(1)

I

Landy

Family

Foundation

Landy &

Landy

UMH Properties, Inc.

33,561.288

I

Employees'

Pension

Plan

Landy &

Landy

UMH Properties, Inc.

42,912.51

I

Employees'

Profit

Sharing

Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

(A) or

Reported

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount

Date

Expiration

or

Code

V

(A) (D)

Title

Number

Exercisable

Date

of Shares

UMH

Properties,

$15.66

Inc.

UMH

Properties,

$14.36

Inc.

UMH

$18.52

Properties,

UMH

100,000

03/26/2025

03/26/2034

Properties,

100,000

D

Inc.

UMH

75,000

03/21/2024

03/21/2033

Properties,

75,000

D

Inc.

09/09/2023

UMH

100,000

100,000

D

09/09/2032

Properties,

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/752642/000075264224000080/xslF345X05/form4.xml

1/2

9:56 ,9.7.2024SEC FORM 4

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

(A) or

Reported

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount

Date

Expiration

or

Code

V

(A) (D)

Title

Number

Exercisable

Date

of Shares

Inc.

UMH

Properties, $22.57

Inc.

UMH

Properties, $9.7

Inc.

UMH

Properties, $13.9

Inc.

UMH

Properties, $13.09

Inc.

UMH

Properties, $15.04

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

1. Gift transfer.

Inc.

UMH

07/14/2022 07/14/2031 Properties, 100,000100,000 D

Inc.

UMH

03/25/2021 03/25/2030 Properties, 100,000100,000 D

Inc.

UMH

04/02/2020 04/02/2029 Properties, 100,000100,000 D

Inc.

UMH

04/02/2019 04/02/2028 Properties, 100,000100,000 D

Inc.

UMH

04/04/2018 04/04/2027 Properties, 100,000100,000 D

Inc.

Nelli Madden

07/08/2024

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/752642/000075264224000080/xslF345X05/form4.xml

2/2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 07:11:03 UTC.