9:35 ,9.7.2024
SEC FORM 4
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LANDY SAMUEL A
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH STE 3C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[ UMH ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
06/17/2024
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
below)
below)
President
and CEO
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
FREEHOLD
NJ
07728
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature of
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Form: Direct
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
and 5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership (Instr.
Reported
4)
(A) or
Code V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
1,156,006.99(1)
D
UMH Properties, Inc.
11,000.45(2)
I
Held by
Spouse
UMH Properties, Inc.
44,185.8(3)
I
Held with
Spouse
The Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
46,954.01(4)
I
2022 Family
Trust
Co-Manager
UMH Properties, Inc.
48,000
I
of EWL
Grandchildren
Fund LLC
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
of Securities
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Underlying
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
Derivative Security
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
(A) or
Reported
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
Amount
or
Date
Expiration
Number
Code
V
(A) (D)
Title
of
Exercisable
Date
Shares
UMH
UMH
29,500
Properties,
$14.36
03/21/2024
03/21/2033
Properties,
29,500
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
50,000
Properties,
$13.09
04/02/2019
04/02/2028
Properties,
50,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
50,000
Properties,
$15.04
04/04/2018
04/04/2027
Properties,
50,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
50,000
Properties,
$14.25
01/19/2018
01/19/2027
Properties,
50,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 4,479.67 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24, and 90,996 shares held in 401(k) as of 6/17/24.
- Includes 12.12 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.
- Includes 8.83 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.
9:35 ,9.7.2024
SEC FORM 4
4. Includes 674.58 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/17/24.
Nelli Madden
07/08/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
9:56 ,9.7.2024
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
SEC FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
LANDY EUGENE W
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[ UMH ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH SUITE 3C
07/08/2024
Chairman
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
FREEHOLD
NJ
07728
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature of
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
993,757.9
D
The
UMH Properties, Inc.
112,849
I
Sheltered
Family
Trust
Eugene W.
and Gloria
UMH Properties, Inc.
07/08/2024
G
8,500
D
$16.37
144,380(1)
I
Landy
Family
Foundation
Landy &
Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
33,561.288
I
Employees'
Pension
Plan
Landy &
Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
42,912.51
I
Employees'
Profit
Sharing
Plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
(A) or
Reported
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
Amount
Date
Expiration
or
Code
V
(A) (D)
Title
Number
Exercisable
Date
of Shares
UMH
Properties,
$15.66
Inc.
UMH
Properties,
$14.36
Inc.
UMH
$18.52
Properties,
UMH
100,000
03/26/2025
03/26/2034
Properties,
100,000
D
Inc.
UMH
75,000
03/21/2024
03/21/2033
Properties,
75,000
D
Inc.
09/09/2023
UMH
100,000
100,000
D
09/09/2032
Properties,
9:56 ,9.7.2024SEC FORM 4
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
(A) or
Reported
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
Amount
Date
Expiration
or
Code
V
(A) (D)
Title
Number
Exercisable
Date
of Shares
Inc.
UMH
Properties, $22.57
Inc.
UMH
Properties, $9.7
Inc.
UMH
Properties, $13.9
Inc.
UMH
Properties, $13.09
Inc.
UMH
Properties, $15.04
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
1. Gift transfer.
Inc.
UMH
07/14/2022 07/14/2031 Properties, 100,000100,000 D
Inc.
UMH
03/25/2021 03/25/2030 Properties, 100,000100,000 D
Inc.
UMH
04/02/2020 04/02/2029 Properties, 100,000100,000 D
Inc.
UMH
04/02/2019 04/02/2028 Properties, 100,000100,000 D
Inc.
UMH
04/04/2018 04/04/2027 Properties, 100,000100,000 D
Inc.
Nelli Madden
07/08/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
