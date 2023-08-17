SEC Form 4
FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Conway Kiernan
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[UMH]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
3499 RT. 9 NORTH
08/15/2023
SUITE 3C
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
(Street)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
FREEHOLD
NJ
07728
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
08/15/2023
S
1,000(1)
D
$15.3301
380.89
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
of Securities
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Underlying
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
Derivative Security
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
(A) or
Reported
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
Amount
or
Date
Expiration
Number
Code
V
(A) (D)
Title
of
Exercisable
Date
Shares
UMH
UMH
10,000
Properties,
$14.36
03/21/2024
03/21/2033
Properties,
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
1. Sale of shares.
Nelli Madden
08/15/2023
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
