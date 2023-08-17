SEC Form 4

FORM 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Conway Kiernan

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[UMH]

3499 RT. 9 NORTH

08/15/2023

SUITE 3C

UMH Properties, Inc.

08/15/2023

S

1,000(1)

D

$15.3301

380.89

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. Sale of shares.

Nelli Madden

08/15/2023

