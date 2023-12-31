FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

HIRSCH MATTHEW I

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, STE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ownership

of Indirect

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

45,663.37 (1)

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

5,076.09 (2)

I

Held by

Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Conversion or Exercise

3. Trans. Date

3A. Deemed Execution

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Price of Derivative

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Date

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Derivative Security

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

UMH Properties, Inc.

10,000

10,000

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 643.63 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
  2. Includes 59.89 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

HIRSCH MATTHEW I

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH

X

STE 3C

FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Carus Jeffrey A

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

19,708.38 (1)

D

Custodial

UMH Properties, Inc.

376.39 (2)

I

account

for Son,

Daniel

Custodial

UMH Properties, Inc.

375.72 (3)

I

account

for Son,

Ethan

UMH Properties, Inc. (Preferred D)

500

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

Properties,

10,000

10,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 274.75 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
  2. Includes 41.92 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
  3. Includes 5.22 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

Carus Jeffrey A

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C X FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Levy Stuart

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

15,244.6 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,Inc.

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2023

UMH

10,000

10,000

D

Properties,

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 212.52 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

Levy Stuart

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH

X

SUITE 3C

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Mitchell William Edward

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

16,678.19 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

Properties,

10,000

10,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 232.51 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

Mitchell William Edward

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

X

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

8,446.24 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

Properties,

10,000

10,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 128.9 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

X

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

FORM 4

  • Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
  • Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

PRUITT ANGELA D.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

12/15/2023

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

6,774.38 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

Properties,

10,000

10,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 94.44 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficerOther

PRUITT ANGELA D.

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH

X

SUITE 3C

FREEHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

Nelli Madden

12/29/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 31 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 11:28:46 UTC.