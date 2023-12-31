FORM 4 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) HIRSCH MATTHEW I UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, STE 3C 12/15/2023 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed Execution 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Date, if any (Instr. 8) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Ownership of Indirect Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price 4) UMH Properties, Inc. 45,663.37 (1) D UMH Properties, Inc. 5,076.09 (2) I Held by Spouse Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise 3. Trans. Date 3A. Deemed Execution 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature (Instr. 3) Price of Derivative Date, if any (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Date (Instr. 3 and 4) Derivative Security derivative Ownership of Indirect Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 5) Securities Form of Beneficial Beneficially Derivative Ownership Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Code V (A) (D) (Instr. 4) 4) UMH Properties, Inc. $14.36 3/21/2024 3/21/2033 UMH Properties, Inc. 10,000 10,000 D Explanation of Responses: Includes 643.63 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Includes 59.89 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director10% OwnerOfficerOther HIRSCH MATTHEW I 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH X STE 3C FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728 Signatures Nelli Madden 12/29/2023 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) Carus Jeffrey A UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C 12/15/2023 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) UMH Properties, Inc. 19,708.38 (1) D Custodial UMH Properties, Inc. 376.39 (2) I account for Son, Daniel Custodial UMH Properties, Inc. 375.72 (3) I account for Son, Ethan UMH Properties, Inc. (Preferred D) 500 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities and Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Amount or Reported or Indirect Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) UMH Properties, UMH $14.36 3/21/2024 3/21/2033 Properties, 10,000 10,000 D Inc. Inc. Explanation of Responses: Includes 274.75 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Includes 41.92 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Includes 5.22 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director10% OwnerOfficerOther Carus Jeffrey A 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C X FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 Signatures Nelli Madden 12/29/2023 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) Levy Stuart UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C 12/15/2023 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) UMH Properties, Inc. 15,244.6 (1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative and Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Title Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Number of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) UMH Properties,Inc. $14.36 3/21/2024 3/21/2023 UMH 10,000 10,000 D Properties, Inc. Explanation of Responses: Includes 212.52 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director10% OwnerOfficerOther Levy Stuart 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH X SUITE 3C FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 Signatures Nelli Madden 12/29/2023 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) Mitchell William Edward UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C 12/15/2023 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) UMH Properties, Inc. 16,678.19 (1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities and Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security

Instruction 1(b). Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10. OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C 12/15/2023 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) UMH Properties, Inc. 8,446.24 (1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities and Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Amount or Reported or Indirect Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) UMH Properties, UMH $14.36 3/21/2024 3/21/2033 Properties, 10,000 10,000 D Inc. Inc. Explanation of Responses: Includes 128.9 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director10% OwnerOfficerOther BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN 3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C X FREEHOLD, NJ 07728 Signatures Nelli Madden 12/29/2023 **Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

