FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
HIRSCH MATTHEW I
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, STE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed Execution
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Ownership
of Indirect
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
45,663.37 (1)
D
UMH Properties, Inc.
5,076.09 (2)
I
Held by
Spouse
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Conversion or Exercise
3. Trans. Date
3A. Deemed Execution
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Price of Derivative
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Date
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Derivative Security
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 5)
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
UMH Properties, Inc.
10,000
10,000
D
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 643.63 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
- Includes 59.89 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
HIRSCH MATTHEW I
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH
X
STE 3C
FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Carus Jeffrey A
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
19,708.38 (1)
D
Custodial
UMH Properties, Inc.
376.39 (2)
I
account
for Son,
Daniel
Custodial
UMH Properties, Inc.
375.72 (3)
I
account
for Son,
Ethan
UMH Properties, Inc. (Preferred D)
500
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
Properties,
10,000
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 274.75 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
- Includes 41.92 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
- Includes 5.22 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
Carus Jeffrey A
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C X FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Levy Stuart
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
15,244.6 (1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Securities Acquired
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(A) or Disposed of
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Title
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,Inc.
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2023
UMH
10,000
10,000
D
Properties,
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 212.52 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
Levy Stuart
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH
X
SUITE 3C
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Mitchell William Edward
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
16,678.19 (1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
Properties,
10,000
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 232.51 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
Mitchell William Edward
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
X
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
8,446.24 (1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
Properties,
10,000
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 128.9 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
BUTEWICZ AMY LYNN
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
X
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
PRUITT ANGELA D.
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
12/15/2023
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
UMH Properties, Inc.
6,774.38 (1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
Properties,
10,000
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 94.44 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 12/15/2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficerOther
PRUITT ANGELA D.
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH
X
SUITE 3C
FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
Nelli Madden
12/29/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
