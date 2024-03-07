SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Koster Craig

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH SUITE 3C

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

03/05/2024

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

EVP and

General

Counsel

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year) 8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

03/05/2024

M

4,500(1)

A

$9.77

76,589.59

D

UMH Properties, Inc. (Preferred D)

337.002

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of 10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

3, 4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code V

(A) (D)

Title

of

Exercisable

Date

Shares

UMH

UMH

75,000

Properties,

$14.36

03/21/2024

03/21/2033

Properties,

75,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

39,000

Properties,

$23.81

03/28/2023

03/28/2032

Properties,

39,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

50,000

Properties,

$22.57

07/14/2022

07/14/2031

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

30,000

Properties,

$9.7

03/25/2021

03/25/2030

Properties,

30,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

20,000

Properties,

$11.42

01/02/2020

01/02/2029

Properties,

20,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

20,000

Properties,

$13.09

04/02/2019

04/02/2028

Properties,

20,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

UMH

20,000

Properties,

$15.04

04/04/2018

04/04/2027

Properties,

20,000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH

4,500(1)

UMH

4,500

Properties,

$9.77

03/05/2024

M

04/05/2017

04/05/2024

Properties,

$0

0

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

1. Exercise of stock options.

Nelli Madden

03/06/2024

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

