1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LANDY SAMUEL A

LANDY SAMUEL A

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH STE 3C

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.[UMH]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
08/15/2023

08/15/2023

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Director
Officer
President and CEO

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

President and CEO

FREEHOLD

NJ

07728

UMH Properties, Inc.

08/15/2023

P

66.67(1)

A

$15

916,503.04

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

08/15/2023

P

66.67(2)

A

$15

10,811.38

I

Held by

Spouse

UMH Properties, Inc.

44,113.78

I

Held with

Spouse

The Landy

UMH Properties, Inc.

44,374.24

I

2022 Family

Trust

Co-Manager

UMH Properties, Inc.

48,000

I

of EWL

Grandchildren

Fund LLC

UMH

Properties,

$14.36

Inc.

UMH

Properties,

$13.09

Inc.

UMH

Properties,

$15.04

Inc.

UMH

$14.25

Properties,

UMH

29,500

03/21/2024

03/21/2033

Properties,

29,500

D

Inc.

UMH

50,000

04/02/2019

04/02/2028

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

UMH

50,000

04/04/2018

04/04/2027

Properties,

50,000

D

Inc.

01/19/2018

UMH

50,000

50,000

D

01/19/2027

Properties,

Explanation of Responses:

Inc.

  1. Purchase of shares through the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan on 8/15/2023.
  2. Purchase of shares through the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan on 8/15/2023.

Nelli Madden

08/16/2023

