UMH Properties : Immediate Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Commission File Number 001-12690
UMH Properties, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Maryland 22-1890929
(State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization) identification number)
3499 Route 9, Suite 3C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (732) 577-9997
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $.10 par value UMH New York Stock Exchange
6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $.10 par value UMH PRC New York Stock Exchange
6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $.10 par value UMH PRD New York Stock Exchange

Based upon the assumption that directors and executive officers of the registrant are notaffiliates of the registrant, the aggregate market value of the voting stock of the registrant held by nonaffiliates of the registrant at June 30, 2021 was $1.0 billion. Presuming that such directors and executive officers are affiliates of the registrant, the aggregate market value of the voting stock of the registrant held by nonaffiliates of the registrant at June 30, 2021 was $961.1 million.
The number of shares outstanding of issuer's common stock as of February 22, 2022 was 52,029,801 shares.

TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I 3 Item 1 - Business 3 Item 1A - Risk Factors 8 Item 1B - Unresolved Staff Comments 23 Item 2 - Properties 23 Item 3 - Legal Proceedings 33 Item 4 - Mine Safety Disclosures 33 PART II 34 Item 5 - Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 34 Item 6 - Reserved 35 Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 35 Item 7A - Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 46 Item 8 - Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 47 Item 9 - Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 47 Item 9A - Controls and Procedures 47 Item 9B - Other Information 50 Item 9C - Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdiction that Prevent Inspections 50 PART III 50 Item 10 - Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 50 Item 11 - Executive Compensation 50 Item 12 - Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 50 Item 13 - Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 50 Item 14 - Principal Accountant Fees and Services 50 PART IV 51 Item 15 - Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 51 Item 16 - Form 10-K Summary 55 SIGNATURES 56 -2-