    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
UMH Properties : Immediate Report

02/27/2022 | 02:41am EST
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

FORM 10-K

(Annual Report)

Filed 02/24/22 for the Period Ending 12/31/21

Address

3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Telephone

7325779997

CIK

0000752642

Symbol

UMH

SIC Code

6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts

Industry

Residential REITs

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period ____________________ to _____________________

Commission File Number 001-12690

UMH Properties, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

22-1890929

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

identification number)

3499 Route 9, Suite 3C, Freehold, New Jersey

07728

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (732) 577-9997

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.10 par value

UMH

New York Stock Exchange

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock,

$.10 par value

UMH PRC

New York Stock Exchange

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock,

$.10 par value

UMH PRD

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No

Based upon the assumption that directors and executive officers of the registrant are notaffiliates of the registrant, the aggregate market value of the voting stock of the registrant held by nonaffiliates of the registrant at June 30, 2021 was $1.0 billion. Presuming that such directors and executive officers are affiliates of the registrant, the aggregate market value of the voting stock of the registrant held by nonaffiliates of the registrant at June 30, 2021 was $961.1 million.

The number of shares outstanding of issuer's common stock as of February 22, 2022 was 52,029,801 shares.

Documents Incorporated by Reference:

-Part III incorporates certain information by reference from the Registrant's definitive proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, which will be filed no later than 120 days after the close of the Registrant's fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I

3

Item 1 - Business

3

Item 1A - Risk Factors

8

Item 1B - Unresolved Staff Comments

23

Item 2 - Properties

23

Item 3 - Legal Proceedings

33

Item 4 - Mine Safety Disclosures

33

PART II

34

Item 5 - Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

34

Item 6 - Reserved

35

Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

35

Item 7A - Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

46

Item 8 - Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

47

Item 9 - Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

47

Item 9A - Controls and Procedures

47

Item 9B - Other Information

50

Item 9C - Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdiction that Prevent Inspections

50

PART III

50

Item 10

- Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance

50

Item 11

- Executive Compensation

50

Item 12

- Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters

50

Item 13

- Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence

50

Item 14

- Principal Accountant Fees and Services

50

PART IV

51

Item 15

- Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules

51

Item 16

- Form 10-K Summary

55

SIGNATURES

56

PART I

Item 1 - Business

General Development of Business

UMH Properties, Inc. ("UMH"), together with its predecessors and consolidated subsidiaries, are referred to herein as "we", "us", "our", or "the Company", unless the context requires otherwise.

UMH is a Maryland corporation that operates as a self-administered and self-managed qualified real estate investment trust ("REIT") under Sections 856- 860 of the Internal Revenue Code (the "Code"). The Company elected REIT status effective January 1, 1992 and intends to maintain its qualification as a REIT in the future. As a qualified REIT, with limited exceptions, the Company will not be taxed under Federal and certain state income tax laws at the corporate level on taxable income that it distributes to its shareholders. For special tax provisions applicable to REITs, refer to Sections 856-860 of the Code.

UMH was incorporated in the state of New Jersey in 1968. On September 29, 2003, UMH changed its state of incorporation from New Jersey to Maryland by merging with and into a Maryland corporation. Our executive office is located in Freehold, NJ.

Description of Business

The Company's primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. ("S&F"), sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of our communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land.

We have expanded our portfolio of manufactured home communities through numerous acquisitions. During 2021, the Company purchased three communities totaling 543 homesites, located in Alabama, Ohio and South Carolina, for a total purchase price of $18.3 million. During 2021, the Company also purchased one community in Florida, totaling 219 homesites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate for a total purchase price of $22.2 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned and operated 127 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. The Company also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate (See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and Note 5 "Investment in Joint Venture" of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements).

A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes. These manufactured homes are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. These homes may be improved with the addition of features constructed on-site, including garages, screened rooms and carports. Manufactured homes are available in a variety of designs and floor plans, offering many amenities and custom options. Each manufactured home owner leases the site on which the home is located from the Company. Generally, the Company owns the underlying land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities and other capital improvements and is responsible for enforcement of community guidelines and maintenance.

Manufactured homes are accepted by the public as a viable and economically attractive alternative to conventional site-builtsingle-family housing. The affordability of the modern manufactured home makes it a very attractive housing alternative. Depending on the region of the country, prices per square foot for a new manufactured home average up to 50 percent less than a comparable site-built home, excluding the cost of land. This is due to a number of factors, including volume purchase discounts, inventory control of construction materials and control of all aspects of the construction process, which is generally a more efficient and streamlined process as compared to a site-built home.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

