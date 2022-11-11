UMH Properties, Inc. NYSE:UMH FQ3 2022 Earnings Call Transcripts

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. FQ3 2022 EARNINGS CALL NOV 09, 2022

Good morning, and welcome to UMH Properties' Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Nelli Madden, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Madden. You may begin.

Nelli Madden

Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you very much, operator. In addition to the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC yesterday, we have filed an unaudited third quarter supplemental information presentation. The supplemental information presentation, along with our 10-Q, are available on the company's website at umh.reit.

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although

the company believes expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can provide no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the company's third quarter earnings release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

In addition, during today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable GAAP financial metrics as well as explanatory and cautionary language are included in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings.

Having said that, I would like to introduce management with us today: Eugene Landy, Chairman; Samuel Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anna Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brett Taft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Jim Lykins, Vice President of Capital Markets; and Daniel Landy, Executive Vice President.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to UMH's President and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Landy.

Samuel A. Landy

President, CEO & Director

Thank you very much, Nelli. We are pleased to report our third quarter 2022 earnings.

Normalized FFO for the quarter was $0.21 per share compared to $0.16 in the second quarter of this year and $0.23 per share in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 31% sequentially and a decrease of 9% year-over-year. The sequential increase in normalized FFO is primarily the result of the savings that we realized from the recapitalization of our $247 million 6.75% Series C perpetual preferred.

It is important to note that the preferred was redeemed on July 26, so we did not receive the full benefit of the redemption in this quarter. The full impact of the preferred recapitalization increases normalized FFO by an additional $0.02 per share. While the preparation for this redemption negatively impacted earnings in the first half of the year, we are pleased to have opportunistically raised the capital at a low rate, which will drive future earnings.

Operationally, we continued to perform well in a very challenging economic environment. Demand for our product remained strong in all of our markets. Our biggest challenge this year has been the procurement and the setup of our homes. We are happy to report that we are making progress on the installation and occupancy of our rental homes. We are replenishing our inventory, which should provide a runway for earnings growth in the fourth quarter of this year and position us for another year of outperformance in 2023.

For the 3 months ended September 30, 2022, same-property rental and related income increased 5% and expenses increased 10%, resulting in NOI growth of 2%. Year-to-date,same-property rental and related income increased 6%. Expenses increased 9% and NOI increased 4%. Our fixed operating expenses are consistent with what we experienced during the first half of the year. Personnel costs are increasing as we increase the scope of the company. Tree removal, waste removal and travel expenses were elevated during the quarter as the result of windstorms.

