UMH Properties, Inc. NYSE:UMH FQ3 2022 Earnings Call Transcripts

Thank you very much, operator. In addition to the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC yesterday, we have filed an unaudited third quarter supplemental information presentation. The supplemental information presentation, along with our 10-Q, are available on the company's website at umh.reit.
Having said that, I would like to introduce management with us today: Eugene Landy, Chairman; Samuel Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anna Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brett Taft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Jim Lykins, Vice President of Capital Markets; and Daniel Landy, Executive Vice President.
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to UMH's President and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Landy.
Thank you very much, Nelli. We are pleased to report our third quarter 2022 earnings.
Normalized FFO for the quarter was $0.21 per share compared to $0.16 in the second quarter of this year and $0.23 per share in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 31% sequentially and a decrease of 9% year-over-year. The sequential increase in normalized FFO is primarily the result of the savings that we realized from the recapitalization of our $247 million 6.75% Series C perpetual preferred.
It is important to note that the preferred was redeemed on July 26, so we did not receive the full benefit of the redemption in this quarter. The full impact of the preferred recapitalization increases normalized FFO by an additional $0.02 per share. While the preparation for this redemption negatively impacted earnings in the first half of the year, we are pleased to have opportunistically raised the capital at a low rate, which will drive future earnings.
Operationally, we continued to perform well in a very challenging economic environment. Demand for our product remained strong in all of our markets. Our biggest challenge this year has been the procurement and the setup of our homes. We are happy to report that we are making progress on the installation and occupancy of our rental homes. We are replenishing our inventory, which should provide a runway for earnings growth in the fourth quarter of this year and position us for another year of outperformance in 2023.
For the 3 months ended September 30, 2022, same-property rental and related income increased 5% and expenses increased 10%, resulting in NOI growth of 2%. Year-to-date,same-property rental and related income increased 6%. Expenses increased 9% and NOI increased 4%. Our fixed operating expenses are consistent with what we experienced during the first half of the year. Personnel costs are increasing as we increase the scope of the company. Tree removal, waste removal and travel expenses were elevated during the quarter as the result of windstorms.
During the quarter, we added 142 new rental homes to our portfolio as compared to 96 last year, resulting in a 48% increase. Year-to- date, we have added 293 homes to our portfolio as compared to 448 last year. Although the number of additional new homes added year-to-date is less than the amount added during the same period last year, we are on track to have our 700 homes delivered to our communities this year. Moreover, as the supply chain continues to normalize, we anticipate being able to add an additional 800 to 900 homes next year.
Our same-property rental home occupancy rates remained strong at 94.5%. As we complete the infill of our communities and occupy these rental units, we can drive double-digit income growth without aggressive rent increases. Sales income from the quarter was up 16% and is in line with our expectations. The increase in sales is attributable to the 23% increase in new home sales income year-over- year. As with our rental program, we have strong demand for sales and anticipate growing sales as inventory becomes available.
I am excited to announce that we set a new monthly sales record of $4 million in August. During the quarter, we generated sales income of $919,000. The average sales price for the quarter was $102,000 as compared to $77,000 last year. We financed 63% of our home sales. Sales for the year are down 7%. But we continue to experience a strong pipeline of sales and believe we are well positioned for a good fourth quarter.
Our expansions are progressing as expected. We have approximately 400 sites under construction at 8 communities. These are strong sales locations and should help us to drive additional sales income and growth in the future. We remain on track to deliver approximately 225 sites this year and 400 sites annually for the next several years. Year-to-date, we have closed on 5 communities containing 905 sites for a total purchase price of $44 million.
These are value-add communities, which had an average occupancy of 53% at acquisition, and we'll benefit as we implement our proven business plan. Two of the communities are located in Western Pennsylvania, one in Michigan, one in South Carolina and one in Alabama. We continue to seek additional acquisition opportunities that meet our growth criteria.
While these acquisitions position the company for future growth, they do require a 2- to 3-year turnaround period prior to positively contributing to our operating results. Our current acquisition pipeline contains 2 communities containing 579 sites for a total purchase price of $42 million. These communities are located in New Jersey and Ohio.
Hurricane Ian's path went directly over our community in Sebring, Florida as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of over 80 miles per hour and much higher gusts. We are proud that our community and our homes withstood the storm with minimal damage. We continue to make progress infilling at this location and look forward to developing new manufactured housing communities.
Additionally, through the joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate, we have 2 communities to be developed under contract containing 585 sites for a total purchase price of approximately $68.8 million. These communities are both located in Florida and will be delivered fully constructed and ready for homes. Construction of one of the communities has commenced. And we are anticipating a late quarter 4 2022 or early quarter 1 2023 closing.
Construction of the other community is expected to begin later this year. And we will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, we have 3 land deals under contract that will be delivered entitled for 423 sites in Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania. We will acquire these communities entitled but unimproved and manage the development process. The aggregate purchase price for the land and entitlements is $16.6 million.
Construction at these communities is expected to be approximately $16 million. The joint venture structure will result in a lower basis and higher overall returns. In total, the joint venture has a pipeline of 1,008 sites for a total investment in land and improvements of $100 million. We are pleased to have been able to generate this pipeline in a relatively short period of time.
Our basic business model of operating manufactured housing communities remains fundamentally sound. We have investments in value-add acquisitions and expansions, where the capital has been deployed, and we are currently completing turnaround work or redevelopment. As these projects come online and become profitable, our financial results will improve. Additionally, we have 3,800 vacant sites within our existing portfolio and 2,000 vacant acres that can be developed into approximately 7,800 home sites that will allow us to drive organic earnings growth as demand dictates.
We have external growth opportunities through the acquisition of existing communities, the investment in our opportunity zone fund and the investment in our joint venture with Nuveen. As always, UMH remains a conservative steward of capital. We look forward to generating additional value and income for our shareholders. We are well positioned for a strong fourth quarter and an even better 2023.
And now Anna will provide you with greater detail on our results for the quarter.
