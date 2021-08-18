UMH Properties : Investor Presentation- August 2021
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Also, when we use any of the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are based on our current intentions and current expectations and assumptions. These statements, intentions, expectations and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those we anticipate or project, such as: changes in real estate market conditions and general economic conditions; the inherent risks associated with owning real estate, including local real estate market conditions, governing laws and regulations and illiquidity of real estate investments; increased competition in the geographic areas in which we own and operate manufactured housing communities; our ability to continue to identify, negotiate and acquire manufactured housing communities and/or vacant land which may be developed into manufactured housing communities on terms favorable to us; the effect of COVID-19 on our business and general economic conditions; our ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; changes in market rates of interest; our ability to repay debt financing obligations; our ability to refinance amounts outstanding under our credit facilities at maturity on terms favorable to us; the loss of any member of our management team; our ability to comply with certain debt covenants; our ability to integrate acquired properties and operations into existing operations; continued availability of debt or equity capital; market conditions affecting our equity capital; changes in interest rates under our current credit facilities and under any additional variable rate debt arrangements that we may enter into in the future; our ability to implement successfully our selective acquisition strategy; our ability to maintain internal controls and procedures to ensure all transactions are accounted for properly, all relevant disclosures and filings are timely made in accordance with all rules and regulations and any potential fraud or embezzlement is thwarted or detected; changes in federal or state tax rules or regulations that could have adverse tax consequences; and our ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as events described or implied in such statements may not occur. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Recipients are strongly advised to read the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission because they contain important information.
Company Highlights
UMH Properties, Inc. ("UMH" or "the Company") is a publicly owned Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") operating since 1968 and as a public company since 1985.
Leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured home sites to private residential homeowners
Robust portfolio of 127 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,000 developed home sites, an increase of 5 communities totaling approximately 700 sites from a year ago, located across NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, IN, MI, MD, AL, and SC
Expanding rental portfolio of approximately 8,600 units, an increase of 1,100 in the last 12 months; anticipating an additional 800-900 homes per year
Well positioned for growth with 3,500 existing vacant lots to fill, and nearly 1,800 vacant acres on which to build approximately 7,300 future lots
Sales and Finance: Wholly-ownedtaxable REIT subsidiary, selling homes to residents; 372 homes sold over past 12 months
Loan Portfolio:
Approximate $49MM portfolio of loans, an increase of $10MM from a year ago
Securities Portfolio: $115.4MM of marketable securities representing 7.7% of undepreciated assets
Financial information as of June 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Update
We continue to monitor our operations and government recommendations and have taken steps to make the safety, security and welfare of our employees, their families and our residents a top priority.
Website allows for virtual community and home tours, online execution of applications and lease and sales agreements, online payment of rent and other enhancements.
Collections(1) are consistent with pre-pandemic levels, and we have collected 95% of July 2021 site and home rent as of today's date.
Same property occupancy - Increased to 87.1% y/y, which is equivalent to 658 revenue producing sites.
Maintained strong history of dividend payments, with a 5.5% increase announced January 2021 raising the quarterly payment to $0.19 per share.
Balance sheet planned for a rainy day and positioned well to weather the storm.
Workforce housing will remain a basic need in any environment.
(1) Information as of June 30, 2021.
