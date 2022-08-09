UMH Properties : Investor Presentation - August 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Also, when we use any of the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are based on our current intentions and current expectations and assumptions. These statements, intentions, expectations and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those we anticipate or project, such as: changes in real estate market conditions and general economic conditions; the inherent risks associated with owning real estate, including local real estate market conditions, governing laws and regulations and illiquidity of real estate investments; increased competition in the geographic areas in which we own and operate manufactured housing communities; our ability to continue to identify, negotiate and acquire manufactured housing communities and/or vacant land which may be developed into manufactured housing communities on terms favorable to us; the effect of COVID-19 on our business and general economic conditions; our ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; changes in market rates of interest; our ability to repay debt financing obligations; our ability to refinance amounts outstanding under our credit facilities at maturity on terms favorable to us; the loss of any member of our management team; our ability to comply with certain debt covenants; our ability to integrate acquired properties and operations into existing operations; continued availability of debt or equity capital; market conditions affecting our equity capital; changes in interest rates under our current credit facilities and under any additional variable rate debt arrangements that we may enter into in the future; our ability to implement successfully our selective acquisition strategy; our ability to maintain internal controls and procedures to ensure all transactions are accounted for properly, all relevant disclosures and filings are timely made in accordance with all rules and regulations and any potential fraud or embezzlement is thwarted or detected; changes in federal or state tax rules or regulations that could have adverse tax consequences; and our ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

