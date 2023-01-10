Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UMH Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
16.37 USD   -0.12%
05:30pUmh Properties : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05:22pUmh Properties, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Umh Properties, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMH Properties : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

01/10/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549


FORM 8-K


CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 10, 2023


UMH Properties, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)


Maryland
001-12690
22-1890929
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)
(Commission File
Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Juniper Business Plaza, Suite 3-C
3499 Route 9 North
Freehold, New Jersey
07728
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(732) 577-9997

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a- 12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of exchange on which registered
Common Stock $.10 par value
UMH
New York Stock Exchange
6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $.10 par value
UMH PRD
New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders.

Reclassification of 4,400,000 Shares of Common Stock as Shares of Series D Preferred Stock

On January 10, 2023, UMH Properties, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of the State of Maryland articles supplementary (the "Articles Supplementary") reclassifying and designating 4,400,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.10 per share ("Common Stock") as shares of 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value per share ("Series D Preferred Stock"). The foregoing description of the Articles Supplementary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Articles Supplementary, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

After giving effect to the filing of the Articles Supplementary on January 10, 2023, the authorized capital stock of the Company consists of 170,413,800 shares, classified as 149,648,469 shares of Common Stock, 199,331 shares of 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value per share, 3,866,000shares of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value per share, 13,700,000shares of Series D Preferred Stock and 3,000,000 shares of excess stock, par value $0.10 per share.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information set forth in Item 3.03 above with respect to the Articles Supplementary is incorporated in this Item 5.03 in its entirety.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)
Exhibits.
3.1
Articles Supplementary.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 10, 2023
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
By:
/s/ Anna T. Chew
Name:
Anna T. Chew
Title:
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer


Exhibit Index

3.1
Articles Supplementary.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Attachments

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 22:28:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
05:30pUmh Properties : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05:22pUmh Properties, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to ..
AQ
2022Umh Properties, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2022UMH Properties Buys Manufactured-Home Property in Florida for $15.1 Million
MT
2022Umh properties, inc. acquires newly developed community in florida
AQ
2022UMH Properties, Inc. Acquires Newly Developed Community in Florida
CI
2022UMH Properties, Inc. and Nuveen, LLC acquired Rum Runner for $15.1 million.
CI
2022Umh Properties, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2022Umh properties, inc. completes acquisition of new jersey manufactured home community
AQ
2022UMH Properties, Inc. Completes Acquisition of New Jersey Manufactured Home Community
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,0x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 914 M 914 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,39 $
Average target price 20,88 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy Vice President
Anna T. Chew Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Eugene W. Landy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.2.30%914
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.1.31%22 699
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-0.68%22 146
INVITATION HOMES INC.0.54%18 220
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.0.84%17 987
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.55%17 813