    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
UMH Properties : NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS June 1, 2022

04/03/2022 | 03:34am EDT
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

FORM DEF 14A

(Proxy Statement (definitive))

Filed 04/01/22 for the Period Ending 04/01/22

Address

3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Telephone

7325779997

CIK

0000752642

Symbol

UMH

SIC Code

6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts

Industry

Residential REITs

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

☒ ☐

Check the appropriate box:

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6 (e)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

UMH Properties, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

☒ ☐

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

☐ ☐

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing

  • (1) Amount previously paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C

Freehold, New Jersey 07728

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 1, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of UMH Properties, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of the Company at Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, to consider and vote on the following matters, each as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:

1. The election of four Class I directors, each to hold office until the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in 2025 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. The ratification of the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; and

3. Such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 11, 2022, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO BE PRESENT IN PERSON, YOU SHOULD AUTHORIZE A PROXY TO VOTE YOUR SHARES PRIOR TO THE

MEETING USING THE METHODS DETAILED ON PAGE 7 OF THIS PROXY STATEMENT.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CRAIG KOSTER

GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY

April 1, 2022

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING PROPOSALS

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND BOARD MATTERS

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

PROPOSAL 2: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

FEES BILLED BY INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

COMPARATIVE STOCK PERFORMANCE

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS

OTHER MATTERS

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

3 4 5 9 13 20 23 23 24 25 44 45 46 46 46 47

2

Juniper Business Plaza 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C

Freehold, New Jersey 07728

PROXY STATEMENT

2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 1, 2022

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of the Company at Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, for the purposes listed in the preceding Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Notice").

This Proxy Statement and the accompanying Proxy Card are being distributed on or about April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 11, 2022. Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this Proxy Statement to "UMH", "we", "our", "us" and the "Company" refer to UMH Properties, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. A copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report, including financial statements, is being mailed herewith, and is available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON

JUNE 1, 2022

Under rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), you are able to obtain proxy materials via the Internet, instead of being mailed printed copies of those materials. This will expedite shareholders' receipt of proxy materials, lower the cost of the annual meeting, and help conserve natural resources. Please visit the website www.proxyvote.com to view electronic versions of proxy materials and the Company's 2021 Annual Report, and to request electronic delivery of future proxy materials. Have your Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability in hand when you access the website and follow the instructions. You will need your 12-digit Control Number which is located on your Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability. Shareholders also may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email on an ongoing basis.

UMH CONTACT INFORMATION

The mailing address of our principal executive office is Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, and our main telephone number is (732) 577-9997. We maintain an Internet website at www.umh.reit. Information at or connected to our website is not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement and is not and should not be considered part of this Proxy Statement.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
