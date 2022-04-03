UMH Properties : NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS June 1, 2022

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

Filed 04/01/22 for the Period Ending 04/01/22

Address 3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C

Freehold, New Jersey 07728

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 1, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of UMH Properties, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of the Company at Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, to consider and vote on the following matters, each as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:

1. The election of four Class I directors, each to hold office until the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in 2025 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. The ratification of the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; and

3. Such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 11, 2022, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO BE PRESENT IN PERSON, YOU SHOULD AUTHORIZE A PROXY TO VOTE YOUR SHARES PRIOR TO THE

MEETING USING THE METHODS DETAILED ON PAGE 7 OF THIS PROXY STATEMENT.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CRAIG KOSTER

GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY

April 1, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING PROPOSALS

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND BOARD MATTERS

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

PROPOSAL 2: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

FEES BILLED BY INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

COMPARATIVE STOCK PERFORMANCE

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS

OTHER MATTERS

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

3 4 5 9 13 20 23 23 24 25 44 45 46 46 46 47

Juniper Business Plaza 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C

Freehold, New Jersey 07728

PROXY STATEMENT

2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 1, 2022

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of the Company at Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, for the purposes listed in the preceding Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Notice").

This Proxy Statement and the accompanying Proxy Card are being distributed on or about April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 11, 2022. Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this Proxy Statement to "UMH", "we", "our", "us" and the "Company" refer to UMH Properties, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. A copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report, including financial statements, is being mailed herewith, and is available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON

JUNE 1, 2022

Under rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), you are able to obtain proxy materials via the Internet, instead of being mailed printed copies of those materials. This will expedite shareholders' receipt of proxy materials, lower the cost of the annual meeting, and help conserve natural resources. Please visit the website www.proxyvote.com to view electronic versions of proxy materials and the Company's 2021 Annual Report, and to request electronic delivery of future proxy materials. Have your Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability in hand when you access the website and follow the instructions. You will need your 12-digit Control Number which is located on your Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability. Shareholders also may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email on an ongoing basis.

UMH CONTACT INFORMATION

The mailing address of our principal executive office is Juniper Business Plaza, 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, and our main telephone number is (732) 577-9997. We maintain an Internet website at www.umh.reit. Information at or connected to our website is not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement and is not and should not be considered part of this Proxy Statement.

3