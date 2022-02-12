Log in
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
UMH Properties : Other Report or Announcement

02/12/2022 | 02:22pm EST
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

FORM 8-K

(Current report filing)

Filed 02/10/22 for the Period Ending 02/08/22

Address

3499 ROUTE 9 N, SUITE 3-C

JUNIPER BUSINESS PLAZA

FREEHOLD, NJ, 07728

Telephone

7325779997

CIK

0000752642

Symbol

UMH

SIC Code

6798 - Real Estate Investment Trusts

Industry

Residential REITs

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com

© Copyright 2022, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 8, 2022

UMH Properties, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Maryland

001-12690

22-1890929

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Juniper Business Plaza, Suite 3-C

3499 Route 9 North

07728

Freehold, New Jersey

(Zip Code)

(Address of principal executive offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (732) 577-9997

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock $.10 par value

UMH

New York Stock Exchange

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock,

$.10 par value

UMH PRC

New York Stock Exchange

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock,

$.10 par value

UMH PRD

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter): Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing that its common stock had been approved for listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The information being furnished pursuant to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 to this report, shall not be deemed "filed" for any purpose, including for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless specifically incorporated by reference into any such filing. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1Press Release dated February 8, 2022

104.1Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 10, 2022

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

By:

/s/ Craig Koster

Name:

Craig Koster

Title:

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Exhibit Index

99.1Press release dated February 8, 2022

104Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
