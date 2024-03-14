SEC Form 4
FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
LANDY DANIEL O.
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH SUITE 3C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/07/2024
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
X
Other (specify
below)
below)
EVP and
President of
OZ Fund
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
FREEHOLD
NJ
07728
Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
UMH Properties, Inc.
03/07/2024
M
8,240(1)
A
$9.7
83,982.18
D
The Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
45,660.56
I
2022
Family
Trust
Juniper
UMH Properties, Inc.
37,903
I
Plaza
Associates,
LTD.
Samuel
Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
16,220
I
Family
LTD
Partnership
Windsor
Industrial
UMH Properties, Inc.
24,670
I
Park
Associates,
LTD.
Windsor
Industrial
UMH Properties, Inc. (Preferred D)
900
I
Park
Associates,
LTD.
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
UMH
UMH
75,000
Properties,
$14.36
03/21/2024
03/21/2033
Properties,
75,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
78,100
Properties,
$23.81
02/08/2023
03/28/2032
Properties,
78,100
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
100,000
Properties,
$22.57
07/14/2022
07/14/2031
Properties,
100,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
8,240(1)
UMH
80,000
Properties,
$9.7
03/07/2024
M
03/25/2021
03/25/2030
Properties,
$0
71,760
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
100,000
Properties,
$13.9
04/02/2020
04/02/2029
Properties,
100,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
25,000
Properties,
$12.94
12/10/2019
12/10/2028
Properties,
25,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
10,000
Properties,
$15.75
07/09/2019
07/09/2028
Properties,
10,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH
UMH
1,000
Properties,
$13.09
04/02/2019
04/02/2028
Properties,
1,000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
1. Stock options exercise.
Nelli Madden
03/07/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
