UMH PROPERTIES, INC. HONORED WITH MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE'S COMMUNITY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
FREEHOLD, NJ, April 4, 2024……… UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE: UMH) is
pleased to announce that on April 4, 2024, UMH was named Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator of the Year.
Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "UMH is proud to receive this award for a fourth time. We have built an operating platform that delivers exceptional results year after year. We continue to acquire, improve, and expand our communities which increases access to quality affordable housing in each market that we serve. I would like to thank our managers, maintenance staff, regional managers, vice presidents, directors and officers and all other staff members for our outstanding achievements."
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.
Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-4062
# # # # #
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
UMH Properties Inc. published this content on
05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 April 2024 14:17:09 UTC.
UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Companyâs primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, leasing manufactured homesites to residents. The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. (S&F), sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customersâ privately owned land. The Company owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities, including two communities acquired through the Companyâs opportunity zone fund, containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. In connection with the operation of its communities, the Company also leases homes to prospective tenants.