UMH Properties : PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT - DUPLICATE

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-238321

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated June 1, 2020)

UMH Properties, Inc.

Up to $100,000,000 of

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Liquidation Preference $25.00 Per Share

We have entered into a sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., or the Distribution Agent, relating to the issuance and sale from time to time of up to $100,000,000 in aggregate sales price of our 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share, which we refer to as Series D Preferred Stock. The shares of Series D Preferred Stock offered by this prospectus supplement are a further issuance of, will form a single series with, will have the same terms as and will vote on any matters on which holders of Series D Preferred Stock are entitled to vote together with, the outstanding shares of our Series D Preferred Stock. There are currently outstanding 9,121,058 shares of our Series D Preferred Stock.

Holders of Series D Preferred Stock are entitled to cumulative dividends in the amount of $1.59375 per share each year, which is equivalent to the rate of 6.375% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share. Dividends on our Series D Preferred Stock are payable quarterly in arrears on the 15th day of each of March, June, September and December of each year (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day) to holders of record on the applicable record date. The Series D Preferred Stock have no maturity, are not subject to any mandatory redemption, and will remain outstanding indefinitely unless redeemed or otherwise repurchased. Except in limited circumstances relating to our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and as described below, the Series D Preferred Stock is not redeemable prior to January 22, 2023. On and after January 22, 2023, the Series D Preferred Stock will be redeemable in whole, or in part, at our option, at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the date of redemption.

In addition, upon the occurrence of a Delisting Event or a Change of Control (each as defined herein), we may, subject to certain conditions, at our option, redeem the Series D Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, within 90 days after the first date on which such Delisting Event occurred or within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, as applicable, by paying the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption (unless the redemption date is after a record date for a Series D Preferred Stock declared dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Series D Preferred Stock dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividend to be paid on such dividend payment date will be included in the redemption price). If we exercise any of our redemption rights relating to the Series D Preferred Stock, the holders of Series D Preferred Stock so redeemed will not have the conversion right described below.

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Event or a Change of Control, as applicable, each holder of Series D Preferred Stock will have the right (unless, prior to the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date (each as defined herein), as applicable, we provide notice of our election to redeem the Series D Preferred Stock) to convert all or part of the Series D Preferred Stock held by such holder on the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable, into a number of shares of our common stock, par value $0.10 per share (the "common stock"), per share of Series D Preferred Stock to be converted equal to the lesser of: (a) the quotient obtained by dividing (i) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference plus the amount of any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable (unless the Delisting Event Conversion Date or Change of Control Conversion Date, as applicable, is after a record date for a Series D Preferred Stock declared dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Series D Preferred Stock dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividend to be paid on such dividend payment date will be included in this sum) by (ii) the Common Share Price (as defined herein) and (b) 3.4843, which we refer to as the Series D Share Cap, subject to certain adjustments and subject, in each case, to provisions for the receipt of alternative consideration as described in this prospectus supplement.

Holders of the Series D Preferred Stock generally have no voting rights, except if we fail to pay dividends for six or more quarterly periods, whether or not consecutive, or with respect to certain specified events. Our Series D Preferred Stock is not subject to any sinking fund. Our Series D Preferred Stock ranks senior to our common stock, with respect to dividend rights and rights upon liquidation, dissolution or winding up.

Our Series D Preferred Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "UMH PRD". The last reported sale price for the Series D Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange on January 10, 2023 was $22.73 per share. We are organized and conduct our operations to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our stock is subject to certain restrictions on ownership and transfer intended, among other purposes, to assist us in qualifying as a REIT. See "Description of Capital Stock - Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" beginning on page 20of the accompanying prospectus for more information about these restrictions.

Sales of shares of the Series D Preferred Stock under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at the market offerings" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the NYSE or any other existing trading market for our Series D Preferred Stock sales made to or through a market maker or sales made by any other method permitted by law, including, but not limited to, negotiated transactions and block trades. The Distribution Agent is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between the Distribution Agent and us.

The Distribution Agent will be entitled to compensation at a mutually agreed commission rate of up to 2.0% of the gross sales proceeds from sales of shares of Series D Preferred Stock sold under the sales agreement. In connection with sales of shares of Series D Preferred Stock on our behalf, the Distribution Agent may be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of the Distribution Agent may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

Investing in the Series D Preferred Stock involves risks, including those that are described in the "Risk Factors" sections beginning on page S-14of this prospectus supplement and page 3of the accompanying prospectus, and the risks set forth under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as they may be updated by our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.