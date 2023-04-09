UMH Properties : Prospectus Supplement

We have entered into an equity distribution agreement with BMO Capital Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, as Distribution Agents, relating to the issuance and sale from time to time of shares of our common stock, $0.10 par value per share, having an aggregate sales price of up to $150,000,000.
Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "UMH." The last reported sale price of our common stock on the NYSE on April 3, 2023 was $14.84 per share. We have applied to list the shares of common stock offered by this prospectus supplement on the NYSE. Upon entry into the equity distribution agreement, we terminated our prior "at the market" offering of our common stock. At the time of such termination, approximately $19.8 million remained unsold under such prior offering.
We are organized and conduct our operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Our common stock is subject to certain restrictions on ownership and transfer intended, among other purposes, to assist us in qualifying as a REIT. See "Description of Capital Stock - Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus for a description of these restrictions.
Sales of shares of our common stock under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at the market offerings" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the NYSE, sales made to or through a market maker or sales made by any other method permitted by law, including, but not limited to, negotiated transactions and block trades. The Distribution Agents are not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with their normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between the Distribution Agents and us.
The Distribution Agents will be entitled to compensation at a mutually agreed commission rate of up to 2% of the gross sales proceeds from sales of shares of our common stock sold under the equity distribution agreement. In connection with the sale of shares of our common stock on our behalf, the Distribution Agents may be deemed to be "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of the Distribution Agents may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.
Investing in our common stock involves risks, including those described under "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement and on page 3of the accompanying prospectus, and the risks set forth under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as they may be updated by our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference into this Prospectus Supplement.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Prospectus Supplement dated April 4, 2023.
You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any applicable free writing prospectus in making a decision about whether to invest in our common stock. We have not, and the Distribution Agents have not, authorized any other person to provide you with different or additional information. If anyone provides you with different or additional information, you should not rely on it.
This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any applicable free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein is accurate only as of their respective dates or on the date or dates which are specified in these documents. Our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND THE PROSPECTUS
You should read this prospectus supplement along with the accompanying prospectus, as well as the information incorporated by reference herein and therein, carefully before you invest in our common stock. These documents contain important information that you should consider before making your investment decision. The accompanying prospectus contains information about our securities generally, some of which does not apply to the common stock covered by this prospectus supplement. This prospectus supplement may add, update or change information contained in or incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus. If the information in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with any information contained in or incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus, the information in this prospectus supplement will apply and will supersede the inconsistent information contained in or incorporated by reference into the accompanying prospectus.
It is important for you to read and consider all of the information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before making your investment decision. You should also read and consider the additional information incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before making your investment decision. See "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference" in this prospectus supplement.
You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus required to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with additional or different information. If anyone provides you with additional or different information, you should not rely on it. We are not making an offer to sell the common stock in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any such free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
Unless this prospectus supplement otherwise indicates or the context otherwise requires, the terms "our," "us," "our company" and "we" as used in this prospectus supplement refer to UMH Properties, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. All references in this prospectus supplement to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023.
This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, each include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Also, documents we subsequently file with the SEC and incorporate by reference will contain forward-looking statements. In particular, statements relating to our liquidity and capital resources, portfolio performance and results of operations contain forward-looking statements. Furthermore, all of the statements regarding future financial performance are forward-looking statements. We are including this cautionary statement to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act and Exchange Act for any such forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any forward- looking statements presented in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, are based on management's belief and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "estimate," "project," "should," "will," "result," "seek," and similar expressions, or the negative use of these words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts.
The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" as included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those included in any forward-looking statements we make. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others:
changes in the real estate market conditions and general economic conditions;
risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;
the inherent risks associated with owning real estate, including local real estate market conditions, governing laws and regulations affecting manufactured housing communities and illiquidity of real estate investments;
increased competition in the geographic areas in which we own and operate manufactured housing communities;
our ability to continue to identify, negotiate and acquire manufactured housing communities and/or vacant land which may be developed into manufactured housing communities on terms favorable to us;
our ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
changes in market rates of interest;
increases in commodity prices and the cost of purchasing manufactured homes;
our ability to purchase manufactured homes for rental or sale;
our ability to repay debt financing obligations;
our ability to refinance amounts outstanding under our credit facilities at maturity on terms favorable to us;
our ability to comply with certain debt covenants;
TABLE OF CONTENTS
our ability to integrate acquired properties and operations into existing operations;
the availability of other debt and equity financing alternatives;
continued ability to access the debt or equity markets;
the loss of any member of our management team;
our ability to maintain internal controls and processes to ensure all transactions are accounted for properly, all relevant disclosures and filings are timely made in accordance with all rules and regulations, and any potential fraud or embezzlement is thwarted or detected;
the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing;
the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders;
changes in federal or state tax rules or regulations that could have adverse tax consequences;
inflation and increases in commodity and manufactured home prices;
our ability to accurately predict our preliminary estimates contained in this prospectus supplement;
our ability to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; and
those other risks and uncertainties referenced under the heading "Risk Factors" in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC.
You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as events described or implied in such statements may not occur. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
