UMH Properties : Prospectus Supplement

Up to $150,000,000 of

Common Stock

UMH Properties, Inc.

We have entered into an equity distribution agreement with BMO Capital Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, as Distribution Agents, relating to the issuance and sale from time to time of shares of our common stock, $0.10 par value per share, having an aggregate sales price of up to $150,000,000.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "UMH." The last reported sale price of our common stock on the NYSE on April 3, 2023 was $14.84 per share. We have applied to list the shares of common stock offered by this prospectus supplement on the NYSE. Upon entry into the equity distribution agreement, we terminated our prior "at the market" offering of our common stock. At the time of such termination, approximately $19.8 million remained unsold under such prior offering.

We are organized and conduct our operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Our common stock is subject to certain restrictions on ownership and transfer intended, among other purposes, to assist us in qualifying as a REIT. See "Description of Capital Stock - Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus for a description of these restrictions.

Sales of shares of our common stock under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at the market offerings" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the NYSE, sales made to or through a market maker or sales made by any other method permitted by law, including, but not limited to, negotiated transactions and block trades. The Distribution Agents are not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with their normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between the Distribution Agents and us.

The Distribution Agents will be entitled to compensation at a mutually agreed commission rate of up to 2% of the gross sales proceeds from sales of shares of our common stock sold under the equity distribution agreement. In connection with the sale of shares of our common stock on our behalf, the Distribution Agents may be deemed to be "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of the Distribution Agents may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

Investing in our common stock involves risks, including those described under "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement and on page 3of the accompanying prospectus, and the risks set forth under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as they may be updated by our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference into this Prospectus Supplement.

