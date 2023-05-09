Advanced search
UMH Properties : Q1 2023 Financial Supplement

05/09/2023
Table of Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA excluding Non-Recurring Other Expense

and Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO

7

Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios

8

Debt Analysis

9

Debt Maturity

10

Securities Portfolio Performance

11

Property Summary and Snapshot

12

Same Property Statistics

13

Acquisitions Summary and Property Portfolio

14

Definitions

15

Press Release Dated May 9, 2023

16

Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non- GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q.

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information

2

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Operating Information

Number of Communities

135

128

Number of Sites

25,738

24,118

Rental and Related Income

$

45,305

$

41,577

Community Operating Expenses

$

20,088

$

18,071

Community NOI

$

25,217

$

23,506

Expense Ratio

44.3%

43.5%

Sales of Manufactured Homes

$

7,302

$

4,291

Number of Homes Sold

83

61

Number of Rentals Added

230

52

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,501)

$

3,275

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

(5,297)

$

(4,325)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Non-Recurring Other Expense

$

23,461

$

22,116

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

10,640

$

8,544

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

11,720

$

10,413

Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

59,085

52,301

Diluted

59,085

52,301

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders per Share-

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.09)

$

(0.09)

FFO per Share-

Diluted

$

0.18

$

0.16

Normalized FFO per Share-

Diluted

$

0.20

$

0.19

Dividends per Common Share

$

0.205

$

0.20

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

$

1,370,341

$

1,413,826

Total Liabilities

$

778,947

$

644,212

Market Capitalization

Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

$

751,464

$

615,161

Equity Market Capitalization

$

887,162

$

1,315,564

Series C Preferred Stock

$

-0-

$

247,100

Series D Preferred Stock

$

247,237

$

215,219

Total Market Capitalization

$

1,885,863

$

2,393,044

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

ASSETS

2023

2022

(unaudited)

Investment Property and Equipment

Land

$

87,286

$

86,619

Site and Land Improvements

855,490

846,218

Buildings and Improvements

35,956

35,933

Rental Homes and Accessories

441,535

422,818

Total Investment Property

1,420,267

1,391,588

Equipment and Vehicles

27,247

26,721

Total Investment Property and Equipment

1,447,514

1,418,309

Accumulated Depreciation

(375,830)

(363,098)

Net Investment Property and Equipment

1,071,684

1,055,211

Other Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

32,858

29,785

Marketable Securities at Fair Value

39,285

42,178

Inventory of Manufactured Homes

88,342

88,468

Notes and Other Receivables, net

70,146

67,271

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

15,517

20,011

Land Development Costs

28,743

23,250

Investment in Joint Venture

23,766

18,422

Total Other Assets

298,657

289,385

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,370,341

$

1,344,596

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Mortgages Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$

460,943

$

508,938

Other Liabilities

Accounts Payable

6,020

6,387

Loans Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

191,102

153,531

Series A Bonds, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

99,419

99,207

Accrued Liabilities and Deposits

12,741

16,852

Tenant Security Deposits

8,722

8,485

Total Other Liabilities

318,004

284,462

Total Liabilities

778,947

793,400

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Shareholders' Equity:

Series D- 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value per share;

13,700 and 9,300 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively; 9,889 and 9,015 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively

247,237

225,379

Common Stock- $0.10 par value per share: 149,648 and 154,048 shares authorized

as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 59,984 and 57,595 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

5,998

5,760

Excess Stock- $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-0-

-0-

Additional Paid-In Capital

361,331

343,189

Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)

(25,364)

(25,364)

Total UMH Properties, Inc. Shareholders' Equity

589,202

548,964

Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Subsidiaries

2,192

2,232

Total Shareholders' Equity

591,394

551,196

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,370,341

$

1,344,596

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

INCOME:

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Rental and Related Income

$

45,305

$

41,577

Sales of Manufactured Homes

7,302

4,291

TOTAL INCOME

52,607

45,868

EXPENSES:

Community Operating Expenses

20,088

18,071

Cost of Sales of Manufactured Homes

4,985

2,983

Selling Expenses

1,812

1,155

General and Administrative Expenses

4,982

3,898

Depreciation Expense

13,373

11,717

TOTAL EXPENSES

45,240

37,824

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest Income

1,138

910

Dividend Income

706

780

Gain (Loss) on Sales of Marketable Securities, net

(42)

30,721

Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities

(2,395)

(31,750)

Other Income

328

220

Loss on Investment in Joint Venture

(305)

(121)

Interest Expense

(8,330)

(5,487)

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

(8,900)

(4,727)

Income (Loss) before Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment

Property and Equipment

(1,533)

3,317

Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment

32

(42)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(1,501)

3,275

Preferred Dividends

(3,836)

(7,600)

Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

40

-0-

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$

(5,297)

$

(4,325)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS PER SHARE -

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.09)

$

(0.09)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

59,085

52,301

Diluted

59,085

52,301

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information

5

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
