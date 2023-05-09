UMH Properties : Q1 2023 Financial Supplement

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA excluding Non-Recurring Other Expense
and Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO
7
Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios
8
Debt Analysis
9
Debt Maturity
10
Securities Portfolio Performance
11
Property Summary and Snapshot
12
Same Property Statistics
13
Acquisitions Summary and Property Portfolio
14
Definitions
15
Press Release Dated May 9, 2023
16
Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non- GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q.
UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information
2
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Operating Information
Number of Communities
135
128
Number of Sites
25,738
24,118
Rental and Related Income
$
45,305
$
41,577
Community Operating Expenses
$
20,088
$
18,071
Community NOI
$
25,217
$
23,506
Expense Ratio
44.3%
43.5%
Sales of Manufactured Homes
$
7,302
$
4,291
Number of Homes Sold
83
61
Number of Rentals Added
230
52
Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,501)
$
3,275
Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
(5,297)
$
(4,325)
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Non-Recurring Other Expense
$
23,461
$
22,116
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
10,640
$
8,544
Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
11,720
$
10,413
Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
59,085
52,301
Diluted
59,085
52,301
Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders per Share-
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.09)
$
(0.09)
FFO per Share-
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.16
Normalized FFO per Share-
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.19
Dividends per Common Share
$
0.205
$
0.20
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
$
1,370,341
$
1,413,826
Total Liabilities
$
778,947
$
644,212
Market Capitalization
Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs
$
751,464
$
615,161
Equity Market Capitalization
$
887,162
$
1,315,564
Series C Preferred Stock
$
-0-
$
247,100
Series D Preferred Stock
$
247,237
$
215,219
Total Market Capitalization
$
1,885,863
$
2,393,044
UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information
3
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Investment Property and Equipment
Land
$
87,286
$
86,619
Site and Land Improvements
855,490
846,218
Buildings and Improvements
35,956
35,933
Rental Homes and Accessories
441,535
422,818
Total Investment Property
1,420,267
1,391,588
Equipment and Vehicles
27,247
26,721
Total Investment Property and Equipment
1,447,514
1,418,309
Accumulated Depreciation
(375,830)
(363,098)
Net Investment Property and Equipment
1,071,684
1,055,211
Other Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
32,858
29,785
Marketable Securities at Fair Value
39,285
42,178
Inventory of Manufactured Homes
88,342
88,468
Notes and Other Receivables, net
70,146
67,271
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
15,517
20,011
Land Development Costs
28,743
23,250
Investment in Joint Venture
23,766
18,422
Total Other Assets
298,657
289,385
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,370,341
$
1,344,596
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Mortgages Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$
460,943
$
508,938
Other Liabilities
Accounts Payable
6,020
6,387
Loans Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
191,102
153,531
Series A Bonds, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
99,419
99,207
Accrued Liabilities and Deposits
12,741
16,852
Tenant Security Deposits
8,722
8,485
Total Other Liabilities
318,004
284,462
Total Liabilities
778,947
793,400
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Shareholders' Equity:
Series D- 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value per share;
13,700 and 9,300 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively; 9,889 and 9,015 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023
and December 31, 2022, respectively
247,237
225,379
Common Stock- $0.10 par value per share: 149,648 and 154,048 shares authorized
as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 59,984 and 57,595 shares
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
5,998
5,760
Excess Stock- $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
-0-
-0-
Additional Paid-In Capital
361,331
343,189
Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)
(25,364)
(25,364)
Total UMH Properties, Inc. Shareholders' Equity
589,202
548,964
Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Subsidiaries
2,192
2,232
Total Shareholders' Equity
591,394
551,196
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,370,341
$
1,344,596
UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information
4
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
INCOME:
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Rental and Related Income
$
45,305
$
41,577
Sales of Manufactured Homes
7,302
4,291
TOTAL INCOME
52,607
45,868
EXPENSES:
Community Operating Expenses
20,088
18,071
Cost of Sales of Manufactured Homes
4,985
2,983
Selling Expenses
1,812
1,155
General and Administrative Expenses
4,982
3,898
Depreciation Expense
13,373
11,717
TOTAL EXPENSES
45,240
37,824
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest Income
1,138
910
Dividend Income
706
780
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Marketable Securities, net
(42)
30,721
Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities
(2,395)
(31,750)
Other Income
328
220
Loss on Investment in Joint Venture
(305)
(121)
Interest Expense
(8,330)
(5,487)
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(8,900)
(4,727)
Income (Loss) before Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment
Property and Equipment
(1,533)
3,317
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment
32
(42)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(1,501)
3,275
Preferred Dividends
(3,836)
(7,600)
Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
40
-0-
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS
$
(5,297)
$
(4,325)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS PER SHARE -
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.09)
$
(0.09)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
59,085
52,301
Diluted
59,085
52,301
UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2023 Supplemental Information