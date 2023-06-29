FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

LANDY SAMUEL A

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, STE 3C

6/15/2023

President and CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan

that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans.

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

UMH Properties, Inc.

854668.37 (1)

D

UMH Properties, Inc.

10680.71 (2)

I

Held by

Spouse

UMH Properties, Inc.

44113.78 (3)

I

Held with

Spouse

44374.24 (4)

The Landy

UMH Properties, Inc.

I

2022 Family

Trust

Co-Manager

UMH Properties, Inc.,

48000

I

of EWL

Grandchildren

Fund LLC

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.36

3/21/2024

3/21/2033

Properties,

29500

29500

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH Properties,

UMH

$13.09

4/2/2019

4/2/2028

Properties,

50000

50000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH Properties,

UMH

$15.04

4/4/2018

4/4/2027

Properties,

50000

50000

D

Inc.

Inc.

UMH Properties,

UMH

$14.25

1/19/2018

1/19/2027

Properties,

50000

50000

D

Inc.

Inc.

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes 2,986.8 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23, and 88,778 shares held in 401(k) as of 6/15/23.
  2. Includes 6.87 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.
  3. Includes 16.3 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.
  4. Includes 583.87 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director10% OwnerOfficer

Other

LANDY SAMUEL A

3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH

X

President and CEO

STE 3C

FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728

Signatures

NELLI MADDEN

6/28/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

