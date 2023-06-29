FORM 4
LANDY SAMUEL A
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [ UMH ]
__X__ Director
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, STE 3C
6/15/2023
President and CEO
FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728
UMH Properties, Inc.
854668.37 (1)
D
UMH Properties, Inc.
10680.71 (2)
I
Held by
Spouse
UMH Properties, Inc.
44113.78 (3)
I
Held with
Spouse
44374.24 (4)
The Landy
UMH Properties, Inc.
I
2022 Family
Trust
Co-Manager
UMH Properties, Inc.,
48000
I
of EWL
Grandchildren
Fund LLC
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Reported
or Indirect
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.36
3/21/2024
3/21/2033
Properties,
29500
29500
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH Properties,
UMH
$13.09
4/2/2019
4/2/2028
Properties,
50000
50000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH Properties,
UMH
$15.04
4/4/2018
4/4/2027
Properties,
50000
50000
D
Inc.
Inc.
UMH Properties,
UMH
$14.25
1/19/2018
1/19/2027
Properties,
50000
50000
D
Inc.
Inc.
Explanation of Responses:
- Includes 2,986.8 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23, and 88,778 shares held in 401(k) as of 6/15/23.
- Includes 6.87 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.
- Includes 16.3 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.
- Includes 583.87 shares acquired through dividend reinvestment on 6/15/23.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director10% OwnerOfficer
Other
LANDY SAMUEL A
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH
X
President and CEO
STE 3C
FREEDHOLD, NJ 07728
Signatures
NELLI MADDEN
6/28/2023
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
- If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
- Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
