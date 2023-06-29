UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home spaces on an annual or month-to-month basis to residents. The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. (S&F), sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customersâ privately-owned land. The Company owns around 134 manufactured home communities consisting of approximately 25,600 developed homesites. The communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In connection with the operation of its communities, UMH also leases homes to prospective tenants. The Company sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes in its communities through S&F.

Sector Residential REITs