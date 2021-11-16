Log in
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
  Report
UMH Properties : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
Ownership Submission

FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mitchell William Edward
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. [UMH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FREEHOLD NJ 07728
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mitchell William Edward
3499 ROUTE 9 NORTH, SUITE 3C

FREEHOLD, NJ07728 		X

Signatures
Nelli Madden 2021-11-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Purchase of shares through the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan on 11/15/2021.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 189 M - -
Net income 2021 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 94,1x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 1 146 M 1 146 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,38 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel A. Landy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna T. Chew Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Brett Taft Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen B. Wolgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.56.11%1 146
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.52.98%34 240
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL45.82%33 001
INVITATION HOMES INC.37.68%24 402
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.61.84%23 730
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.48.04%22 876