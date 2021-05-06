Log in
    UMH   US9030021037

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.

(UMH)
UMH Properties : Q1 2021 Financial Supplement

05/06/2021
Table of Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO

7

Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios

8

Debt Analysis

9

Debt Maturity

10

Securities Portfolio Performance

11

Property Summary and Snapshot

12

Same Property Statistics

13

Acquisition Summary and Property Portfolio

14

Definitions

15

Press Release Dated May 6, 2021

16

Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q.

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information

2

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

3/31/2021

3/31/2020

Operating Information

Number of Communities

126

122

Number of Sites

23,770

23,098

Rental and Related Income

$

38,713

$

34,358

Community Operating Expenses

$

17,137

$

15,508

Community NOI

$

21,576

$

18,850

Expense Ratio

44.3%

45.1%

Sales of Manufactured Homes

$

4,419

$

3,215

Number of Homes Sold

73

62

Number of Rentals Added

218

149

Net Income (Loss)

$

13,878

$

(34,748)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

6,839

$

(42,838)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,558

$

18,590

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

8,381

$

6,089

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

8,701

$

6,089

Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

42,377

41,173

Diluted

43,275

41,173

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Shareholders per Share

Basic and Diluted

$

0.16

$

(1.04)

FFO per Share - Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.15

Normalized FFO per Share - Diluted

$

0.20

$

0.15

Dividends per Common Share

$

0.19

$

0.18

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

$

1,120,024

$

999,175

Total Liabilities

$

574,776

$

439,094

Market Capitalization

$

$

Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

544,623

416,020

Equity Market Capitalization

$

824,751

$

447,063

Series B Preferred Stock

$

-0-

$

95,017

Series C Preferred Stock

$

247,100

$

243,750

Series D Preferred Stock

$

192,445

$

130,267

Total Market Capitalization

$

1,808,919

$

1,332,117

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

Investment Property and Equipment

Land

$

74,142

$

73,704

Site and Land Improvements

666,832

656,721

Buildings and Improvements

28,407

28,153

Rental Homes and Accessories

358,147

349,905

Total Investment Property

1,127,528

1,108,483

Equipment and Vehicles

23,035

22,572

Total Investment Property and Equipment

1,150,563

1,131,055

Accumulated Depreciation

(283,406)

(272,823)

Net Investment Property and Equipment

867,157

858,232

Other Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

24,784

15,336

Marketable Securities at Fair Value

108,155

103,172

Inventory of Manufactured Homes

27,548

25,450

Notes and Other Receivables, net

46,497

46,414

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

21,797

17,785

Land Development Costs

24,086

20,825

Total Other Assets

252,867

228,982

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,120,024

$

1,087,214

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Mortgages Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$

468,833

$

469,279

Other Liabilities

Accounts Payable

4,667

4,390

Loans Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

75,790

87,009

Accrued Liabilities and Deposits

17,840

17,295

Tenant Security Deposits

7,646

7,433

Total Other Liabilities

105,943

116,127

Total Liabilities

574,776

585,406

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Shareholders' Equity:

Series C - 6.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10

per share; 13,750 shares authorized; 9,884 issued and outstanding

as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

247,100

247,100

Series D - 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10

per share; 7,698 and 6,434 shares issued and outstanding

as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

192,445

160,854

Common Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 140,364 shares authorized;

43,023 and 41,920 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

4,302

4,192

Excess Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

-0-

-0-

Additional Paid-In Capital

126,765

115,026

Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)

(25,364)

(25,364)

Total Shareholders' Equity

545,248

501,808

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,120,024

$

1,087,214

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

3/31/2021

3/31/2020

INCOME:

Rental and Related Income

$

38,713

$

34,358

Sales of Manufactured Homes

4,419

3,215

TOTAL INCOME

43,132

37,573

EXPENSES:

Community Operating Expenses

17,137

15,508

Cost of Sales of Manufactured Homes

3,471

2,401

Selling Expenses

1,131

1,097

General and Administrative Expenses

3,441

2,586

Depreciation Expense

11,008

10,227

TOTAL EXPENSES

36,188

31,819

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest Income

817

717

Dividend Income

1,302

1,743

Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net

(730)

-0-

Increase (Decrease) in Fair Value of Marketable Securities

10,219

(38,593)

Other Income

147

163

Interest Expense

(4,798)

(4,425)

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

6,957

(40,395)

Income (Loss) before Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment

13,901

(34,641)

Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment

(23)

(107)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

13,878

(34,748)

Less: Preferred Dividends

(7,039)

(8,090)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

6,839

$

(42,838)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.16

$

(1.04)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

42,377

41,173

Diluted

43,275

41,173

UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
