UMH Properties : Q1 2021 Financial Supplement

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO
Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios
Debt Analysis
Debt Maturity
Securities Portfolio Performance
Property Summary and Snapshot
Same Property Statistics
Acquisition Summary and Property Portfolio
Definitions
Press Release Dated May 6, 2021
Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q.
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
Operating Information
Number of Communities
126
122
Number of Sites
23,770
23,098
Rental and Related Income
$
38,713
$
34,358
Community Operating Expenses
$
17,137
$
15,508
Community NOI
$
21,576
$
18,850
Expense Ratio
44.3%
45.1%
Sales of Manufactured Homes
$
4,419
$
3,215
Number of Homes Sold
73
62
Number of Rentals Added
218
149
Net Income (Loss)
$
13,878
$
(34,748)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
6,839
$
(42,838)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,558
$
18,590
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
8,381
$
6,089
Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
8,701
$
6,089
Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
42,377
41,173
Diluted
43,275
41,173
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common
Shareholders per Share
Basic and Diluted
$
0.16
$
(1.04)
FFO per Share - Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.15
Normalized FFO per Share - Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.15
Dividends per Common Share
$
0.19
$
0.18
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
$
1,120,024
$
999,175
Total Liabilities
$
574,776
$
439,094
Market Capitalization
$
$
Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs
544,623
416,020
Equity Market Capitalization
$
824,751
$
447,063
Series B Preferred Stock
$
-0-
$
95,017
Series C Preferred Stock
$
247,100
$
243,750
Series D Preferred Stock
$
192,445
$
130,267
Total Market Capitalization
$
1,808,919
$
1,332,117
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
Investment Property and Equipment
Land
$
74,142
$
73,704
Site and Land Improvements
666,832
656,721
Buildings and Improvements
28,407
28,153
Rental Homes and Accessories
358,147
349,905
Total Investment Property
1,127,528
1,108,483
Equipment and Vehicles
23,035
22,572
Total Investment Property and Equipment
1,150,563
1,131,055
Accumulated Depreciation
(283,406)
(272,823)
Net Investment Property and Equipment
867,157
858,232
Other Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
24,784
15,336
Marketable Securities at Fair Value
108,155
103,172
Inventory of Manufactured Homes
27,548
25,450
Notes and Other Receivables, net
46,497
46,414
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
21,797
17,785
Land Development Costs
24,086
20,825
Total Other Assets
252,867
228,982
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,120,024
$
1,087,214
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Mortgages Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$
468,833
$
469,279
Other Liabilities
Accounts Payable
4,667
4,390
Loans Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
75,790
87,009
Accrued Liabilities and Deposits
17,840
17,295
Tenant Security Deposits
7,646
7,433
Total Other Liabilities
105,943
116,127
Total Liabilities
574,776
585,406
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Shareholders' Equity:
Series C - 6.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10
per share; 13,750 shares authorized; 9,884 issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
247,100
247,100
Series D - 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10
per share; 7,698 and 6,434 shares issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
192,445
160,854
Common Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 140,364 shares authorized;
43,023 and 41,920 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively
4,302
4,192
Excess Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
-0-
-0-
Additional Paid-In Capital
126,765
115,026
Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)
(25,364)
(25,364)
Total Shareholders' Equity
545,248
501,808
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,120,024
$
1,087,214
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)(in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
INCOME:
Rental and Related Income
$
38,713
$
34,358
Sales of Manufactured Homes
4,419
3,215
TOTAL INCOME
43,132
37,573
EXPENSES:
Community Operating Expenses
17,137
15,508
Cost of Sales of Manufactured Homes
3,471
2,401
Selling Expenses
1,131
1,097
General and Administrative Expenses
3,441
2,586
Depreciation Expense
11,008
10,227
TOTAL EXPENSES
36,188
31,819
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest Income
817
717
Dividend Income
1,302
1,743
Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net
(730)
-0-
Increase (Decrease) in Fair Value of Marketable Securities
10,219
(38,593)
Other Income
147
163
Interest Expense
(4,798)
(4,425)
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
6,957
(40,395)
Income (Loss) before Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment
13,901
(34,641)
Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment
(23)
(107)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
13,878
(34,748)
Less: Preferred Dividends
(7,039)
(8,090)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
6,839
$
(42,838)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.16
$
(1.04)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
42,377
41,173
Diluted
43,275
41,173
