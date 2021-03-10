UMH Properties : Q4 2020 Financial Supplement

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO
7
Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios
8
Debt Analysis
9
Debt Maturity
10
Securities Portfolio Performance
11
Property Summary and Snapshot
12
Same Property Statistics
13
Acquisition Summary and Property Portfolio
14
Definitions
15
Press Release Dated March 10, 2021
16
Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-K.
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Operating InformationNumber of Communities Number of Sites
Rental and Related Income Community Operating Expenses Community NOI
Expense Ratio
Sales of Manufactured Homes Number of Homes Sold Number of Rentals Added Net Income(1)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders(1)(2)Adjusted EBITDA
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
Diluted
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per Share(1)(2)
Basic
Diluted
FFO per Share(2)- Basic and Diluted Normalized FFO per Share - Basic and Diluted Dividends per Common Share
Balance Sheet
Total Assets Total Liabilities
Market Capitalization
Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs Equity Market Capitalization
Series B Preferred Stock Series C Preferred Stock Series D Preferred Stock Total Market Capitalization
Three Months Ended12/31/2020 12/31/2019
Twelve Months Ended12/31/2020 12/31/2019
$ $ $ $
37,577
$ $ $ $
33,631
$ $ $ $
124 23,433 143,344
15,984
122 23,088 $ 128,611
15,822
63,175 $ 61,708
21,593
17,809
80,169 $ 66,903
42.5%
47.0%
44.1% 48.0%
5,252
4,113
20,265 $ 17,980
71
69
323 299
174
114
858 882
$ $ $ $ $
23,245
$ $ $ $ $
3,531
$ $ $ $ $
5,055 $ 27,750
15,591
(3,433)
(29,759) $ 2,566
21,305
18,460
79,450 $ 67,681
8,544
7,006
26,283 $ 24,573
8,544
7,059
29,154 $ 25,207
41,754 42,390
40,929 40,929
41,395 39,909 41,395 40,203
$ $ $ $ $
0.38
$ $ $ $ $
(0.08)
$ $ $ $ $
(0.72) $ 0.07
0.38
(0.08)
(0.72) $ 0.06
0.20
0.17
0.63 $ 0.61
0.20
0.17
0.70 $ 0.63
0.18
0.18
0.72 $ 0.72
$ 1,087,214
$
585,406
$ $ $ $ $
566,288 620,819
-0- $ 95,030
247,100
160,854 $ 66,268
$ 1,585,061
$ 1,025,453 $ 479,114
$ 457,344 $ 646,976
$ 243,750
$ 1,509,368
(1)
Includes increase (decrease) in fair value of marketable securities.
(2)
Includes charge associated with redemption of preferred stock.
UMH Properties, Inc. | Fourth Quarter FY 2020 Supplemental Information
3
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except per share amounts)
ASSETS
Investment Property and EquipmentLand
Site and Land Improvements Buildings and Improvements Rental Homes and Accessories
Total Investment Property Equipment and Vehicles
Total Investment Property and Equipment Accumulated Depreciation
Net Investment Property and Equipment
Other Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents Marketable Securities at Fair Value Inventory of Manufactured Homes Notes and Other Receivables, net Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets Land Development Costs
Total Other Assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities
Mortgages Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance CostsOther Liabilities
Accounts Payable
Loans Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs Accrued Liabilities and Deposits
Tenant Security Deposits
Total Other LiabilitiesTotal Liabilities
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Shareholders' Equity:
Series B - 8.0% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 4,000 shares authorized; 3,801 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
Series C - 6.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 13,750 shares authorized; 9,884 and 9,750 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
Series D - 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 9,300 and 6,000 shares authorized; 6,434 and 2,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively Common Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 140,364 and 123,664 shares authorized; 41,919 and 41,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
Excess Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 Additional Paid-In Capital
Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)
Total Shareholders' Equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
$
73,704 $ 72,459
656,721 618,041
28,153 27,380
349,905297,401
1,108,483
22,572
1,131,055
(272,823)
858,232
1,015,281
21,145
1,036,426
(232,783)
803,643
15,336 12,902
103,172 116,186
25,450 31,967
46,414 37,995
17,785 10,762
20,82511,998
228,982
$
221,810
1,087,214
$
$
1,025,453
469,279
$
373,658
4,390 4,572
87,009 83,686
17,295 10,575
7,4336,623
116,127 585,406
105,456 479,114
-0- 95,030
247,100 243,750
160,854 66,268
4,192 4,113
-0-115,026 (25,364) 501,808
$
-0-162,542 (25,364) 546,339
1,087,214
$
1,025,453
