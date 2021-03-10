UMH Properties : Q4 2020 Financial Supplement

Log in
Table of Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO

7

Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios

8

Debt Analysis

9

Debt Maturity

10

Securities Portfolio Performance

11

Property Summary and Snapshot

12

Same Property Statistics

13

Acquisition Summary and Property Portfolio

14

Definitions

15

Press Release Dated March 10, 2021

16

Certain information in this Supplemental Information Package contains Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures are REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-K.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Operating Information Number of Communities Number of Sites

Rental and Related Income Community Operating Expenses Community NOI

Expense Ratio

Sales of Manufactured Homes Number of Homes Sold Number of Rentals Added Net Income (1)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders (1)(2) Adjusted EBITDA

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

Diluted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per Share (1)(2)

Basic

Diluted

FFO per Share(2) - Basic and Diluted Normalized FFO per Share - Basic and Diluted Dividends per Common Share

Balance Sheet

Total Assets Total Liabilities

Market Capitalization

Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs Equity Market Capitalization

Series B Preferred Stock Series C Preferred Stock Series D Preferred Stock Total Market Capitalization

Three Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019

Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019

$ $ $ $

37,577

$ $ $ $

33,631

$ $ $ $

124 23,433 143,344

15,984

122 23,088 $ 128,611

15,822

63,175 $ 61,708

21,593

17,809

80,169 $ 66,903

42.5%

47.0%

44.1% 48.0%

5,252

4,113

20,265 $ 17,980

71

69

323 299

174

114

858 882

$ $ $ $ $

23,245

$ $ $ $ $

3,531

$ $ $ $ $

5,055 $ 27,750

15,591

(3,433)

(29,759) $ 2,566

21,305

18,460

79,450 $ 67,681

8,544

7,006

26,283 $ 24,573

8,544

7,059

29,154 $ 25,207

41,754 42,390

40,929 40,929

41,395 39,909 41,395 40,203

$ $ $ $ $

0.38

$ $ $ $ $

(0.08)

$ $ $ $ $

(0.72) $ 0.07

0.38

(0.08)

(0.72) $ 0.06

0.20

0.17

0.63 $ 0.61

0.20

0.17

0.70 $ 0.63

0.18

0.18

0.72 $ 0.72

  • $ 1,087,214

    $

    585,406

    $ $ $ $ $

    566,288 620,819

    -0- $ 95,030

    247,100

    160,854 $ 66,268

  • $ 1,585,061

$ 1,025,453 $ 479,114

$ 457,344 $ 646,976

$ 243,750

$ 1,509,368

(1)

Includes increase (decrease) in fair value of marketable securities.

(2)

Includes charge associated with redemption of preferred stock.

UMH Properties, Inc. | Fourth Quarter FY 2020 Supplemental Information

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except per share amounts)

ASSETS

Investment Property and Equipment Land

Site and Land Improvements Buildings and Improvements Rental Homes and Accessories

Total Investment Property Equipment and Vehicles

Total Investment Property and Equipment Accumulated Depreciation

Net Investment Property and Equipment

Other Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents Marketable Securities at Fair Value Inventory of Manufactured Homes Notes and Other Receivables, net Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets Land Development Costs

Total Other Assets

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities

Mortgages Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs Other Liabilities

Accounts Payable

Loans Payable, net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs Accrued Liabilities and Deposits

Tenant Security Deposits

Total Other Liabilities Total Liabilities

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Shareholders' Equity:

Series B - 8.0% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 4,000 shares authorized; 3,801 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

Series C - 6.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 13,750 shares authorized; 9,884 and 9,750 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Series D - 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 9,300 and 6,000 shares authorized; 6,434 and 2,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively Common Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 140,364 and 123,664 shares authorized; 41,919 and 41,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Excess Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 Additional Paid-In Capital

Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit)

Total Shareholders' Equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

73,704 $ 72,459

656,721 618,041

28,153 27,380

349,905 297,401

1,108,483

22,572

1,131,055

(272,823)

858,232

1,015,281

21,145

1,036,426

(232,783)

803,643

15,336 12,902

103,172 116,186

25,450 31,967

46,414 37,995

17,785 10,762

20,825 11,998

228,982

$

221,810

1,087,214

$

$

1,025,453

469,279

$

373,658

4,390 4,572

87,009 83,686

17,295 10,575

7,433 6,623

116,127 585,406

105,456 479,114

-0- 95,030

247,100 243,750

160,854 66,268

4,192 4,113

-0-115,026 (25,364) 501,808

$

-0-162,542 (25,364) 546,339

1,087,214

$

1,025,453

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UMH Properties Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
