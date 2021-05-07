UMH Properties : Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO 05/07/2021 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

Please see page 15 for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and page 7 for the reconciliation of certain captions in the Supplemental Information Package to the statement of operations as reported in the Company's filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 2 Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Operating Information Number of Communities 126 122 Number of Sites 23,770 23,098 Rental and Related Income $ 38,713 $ 34,358 Community Operating Expenses $ 17,137 $ 15,508 Community NOI $ 21,576 $ 18,850 Expense Ratio 44.3 % 45.1 % Sales of Manufactured Homes $ 4,419 $ 3,215 Number of Homes Sold 73 62 Number of Rentals Added 218 149 Net Income (Loss) $ 13,878 $ (34,748 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 6,839 $ (42,838 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,558 $ 18,590 FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 8,381 $ 6,089 Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 8,701 $ 6,089 Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 42,377 41,173 Diluted 43,275 41,173 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.16 $ (1.04 ) FFO per Share - Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Normalized FFO per Share - Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,120,024 $ 999,175 Total Liabilities $ 574,776 $ 439,094 Market Capitalization Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 544,623 $ 416,020 Equity Market Capitalization $ 824,751 $ 447,063 Series B Preferred Stock $ -0- $ 95,017 Series C Preferred Stock $ 247,100 $ 243,750 Series D Preferred Stock $ 192,445 $ 130,267 Total Market Capitalization $ 1,808,919 $ 1,332,117 UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Investment Property and Equipment Land $ 74,142 $ 73,704 Site and Land Improvements 666,832 656,721 Buildings and Improvements 28,407 28,153 Rental Homes and Accessories 358,147 349,905 Total Investment Property 1,127,528 1,108,483 Equipment and Vehicles 23,035 22,572 Total Investment Property and Equipment 1,150,563 1,131,055 Accumulated Depreciation (283,406 ) (272,823 ) Net Investment Property and Equipment 867,157 858,232 Other Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 24,784 15,336 Marketable Securities at Fair Value 108,155 103,172 Inventory of Manufactured Homes 27,548 25,450 Notes and Other Receivables, net 46,497 46,414 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 21,797 17,785 Land Development Costs 24,086 20,825 Total Other Assets 252,867 228,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,120,024 $ 1,087,214 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Mortgages Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 468,833 $ 469,279 Other Liabilities Accounts Payable 4,667 4,390 Loans Payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 75,790 87,009 Accrued Liabilities and Deposits 17,840 17,295 Tenant Security Deposits 7,646 7,433 Total Other Liabilities 105,943 116,127 Total Liabilities 574,776 585,406 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders' Equity: Series C - 6.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 13,750 shares authorized; 9,884 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 247,100 247,100 Series D - 6.375% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.10 per share; 7,698 and 6,434 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 192,445 160,854 Common Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 140,364 shares authorized; 43,023 and 41,920 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4,302 4,192 Excess Stock - $0.10 par value per share: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 -0- -0- Additional Paid-In Capital 126,765 115,026 Undistributed Income (Accumulated Deficit) (25,364 ) (25,364 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 545,248 501,808 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,120,024 $ 1,087,214 UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 4 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 INCOME: Rental and Related Income $ 38,713 $ 34,358 Sales of Manufactured Homes 4,419 3,215 TOTAL INCOME 43,132 37,573 EXPENSES: Community Operating Expenses 17,137 15,508 Cost of Sales of Manufactured Homes 3,471 2,401 Selling Expenses 1,131 1,097 General and Administrative Expenses 3,441 2,586 Depreciation Expense 11,008 10,227 TOTAL EXPENSES 36,188 31,819 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Income 817 717 Dividend Income 1,302 1,743 Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net (730 ) -0- Increase (Decrease) in Fair Value of Marketable Securities 10,219 (38,593 ) Other Income 147 163 Interest Expense (4,798 ) (4,425 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) 6,957 (40,395 ) Income (Loss) before Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment 13,901 (34,641 ) Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment (23 ) (107 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 13,878 (34,748 ) Less: Preferred Dividends (7,039 ) (8,090 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 6,839 $ (42,838 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.16 $ (1.04 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 42,377 41,173 Diluted 43,275 41,173 UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (Loss) $ 13,878 $ (34,748 ) Non-Cash Items Included in Net Income (Loss): Depreciation 11,008 10,227 Amortization of Financing Costs 176 205 Stock Compensation Expense 750 574 Provision for Uncollectible Notes and Other Receivables 234 378 Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net 730 -0- (Increase) Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities (10,219 ) 38,593 Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment 23 107 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Inventory of Manufactured Homes (2,098 ) 910 Notes and Other Receivables, net of notes acquired with acquisitions (302 ) (327 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (2,000 ) 72 Accounts Payable 277 (79 ) Accrued Liabilities and Deposits 545 1,204 Tenant Security Deposits 213 179 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 13,215 17,295 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of Manufactured Home Communities (8,358 ) -0- Purchase of Investment Property and Equipment (12,189 ) (16,866 ) Proceeds from Sales of Investment Property and Equipment 576 531 Additions to Land Development Costs (3,261 ) (3,656 ) Purchase of Marketable Securities (3 ) (486 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 4,509 -0- Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (18,726 ) (20,477 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net Payments from Short-Term Borrowings (11,277 ) (39,411 ) Principal Payments of Mortgages (564 ) (2,118 ) Proceeds from At-The-Market Preferred Equity Program, net of offering costs 30,864 63,132 Proceeds from At-The-Market Common Equity Program, net of Offering Costs 6,585 -0- Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock in the DRIP, net of Dividend Reinvestments 2,942 697 Repurchase of Preferred Stock, net -0- (12 ) Repurchase of Common Stock, net -0- (1,604 ) Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options 2,588 306 Preferred Dividends Paid (7,039 ) (8,090 ) Common Dividends Paid, net of Dividend Reinvestments (7,128 ) (6,513 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 16,971 6,387 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 11,460 3,205 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 28,593 18,996 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 40,053 22,201 UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 6 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Normalized FFO (in thousands except footnotes) (unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ 13,878 $ (34,748 ) Interest Expense 4,798 4,425 Franchise Taxes 93 93 Depreciation Expense 11,008 10,227 (Increase) Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities (10,219 ) 38,593 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,558 $ 18,590 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to Funds from Operations Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 6,839 $ (42,838 ) Depreciation Expense 11,008 10,227 Loss on Sales of Investment Property and Equipment 23 107 (Increase) Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities (10,219 ) 38,593 Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net 730 -0- Funds from Operations ('FFO') 8,381 6,089 Adjustments: Non-Recurring Other Expense (1) 320 -0- Normalized Funds from Operations ('Normalized FFO') $ 8,701 $ 6,089 (1) Consists of special bonus and restricted stock grants for the August 2020 groundbreaking Fannie Mae financing. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 7 Market Capitalization, Debt and Coverage Ratios (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 12/31/2020 Shares Outstanding 43,023 41,166 41,919 Market Price Per Share $ 19.17 $ 10.86 $ 14.81 Equity Market Capitalization $ 824,751 $ 447,063 $ 620,819 Total Debt 544,623 416,020 556,288 Preferred 439,545 469,034 407,954 Total Market Capitalization $ 1,808,919 $ 1,332,117 $ 1,585,061 Total Debt $ 544,623 $ 416,020 $ 556,288 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (24,784 ) (14,628 ) (15,336 ) Net Debt 519,839 401,392 540,952 Less: Marketable Securities at Fair Value ('Securities') (108,155 ) (78,079 ) (103,172 ) Net Debt Less Securities $ 411,684 $ 323,313 $ 437,780 Interest Expense $ 4,798 $ 4,425 $ 18,287 Capitalized Interest 338 290 1,253 Preferred Dividends 7,039 8,090 31,943 Total Fixed Charges $ 12,175 $ 12,805 $ 51,483 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,558 $ 18,590 $ 79,450 Debt and Coverage Ratios Net Debt / Total Market Capitalization 28.7 % 30.1 % 34.1 % Net Debt Plus Preferred / Total Market Capitalization 53.0 % 65.3 % 59.9 % Net Debt Less Securities / Total Market Capitalization 22.8 % 24.3 % 27.6 % Net Debt Less Securities Plus Preferred / Total Market Capitalization 47.1 % 59.5 % 53.4 % Interest Coverage 3.8 x 3.9 x 4.1 x Fixed Charge Coverage 1.6 x 1.5 x 1.5 x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA 6.6 x 5.4 x 6.8 x Net Debt Less Securities / Adjusted EBITDA 5.3 x 4.3 x 5.5 x Net Debt Plus Preferred / Adjusted EBITDA 12.3 x 11.7 x 11.9 x Net Debt Less Securities Plus Preferred / Adjusted EBITDA 10.9 x 10.7 x 10.6 x UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 8 Debt Analysis (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 12/31/2020 Debt Outstanding Mortgages Payable: Fixed Rate Mortgages $ 473,528 $ 374,927 $ 476,390 Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs (4,695 ) (3,230 ) (7,111 ) Mortgages, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 468,833 $ 371,697 $ 469,279 Loans Payable: Unsecured Line of Credit $ 45,000 $ 15,000 $ 45,000 Other Loans Payable 31,076 29,632 42,353 Total Loans Before Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs 76,076 44,632 87,353 Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs (286 ) (309 ) (344 ) Loans, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 75,790 $ 44,323 $ 87,009 Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 544,623 $ 416,020 $ 556,288 % Fixed/Floating Fixed 86.3 % 89.8 % 84.6 % Floating 13.7 % 10.2 % 15.4 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates (1) Mortgages Payable 3.81 % 4.14 % 3.81 % Loans Payable 2.60 % 2.33 % 2.12 % Total Average 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.55 % Weighted Average Maturity (Years) Mortgages Payable 5.8 5.7 6.0 (1) Weighted average interest rates do not include the effect of unamortized debt issuance costs. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 9 Debt Maturity (in thousands) (unaudited) As of 3/31/21: Fiscal Year Ended Mortgages Loans Total % of Total 2021 $ 2,066 $ 19,603 $ 21,669 3.9 % 2022 19,249 56,416 (1) 75,665 13.8 % 2023 64,787 57 64,844 11.8 % 2024 -0- -0- -0- 0.0 % 2025 130,940 -0- 130,940 23.8 % Thereafter 256,486 -0- 256,486 46.7 % Total Debt Before Unamortized Debt Issuance Cost 473,528 76,076 549,604 100.0 % Unamortized Debt Issuance Cost (4,695 ) (286 ) (4,981 ) Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $ 468,833 $ 75,790 $ 544,623 (1) Includes $45 million balance outstanding on the Company's Line of Credit due November 2022, with an additional one-year option. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 10 Securities Portfolio Performance (in thousands) Year Ended Securities Available for Sale Dividend Income Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Sale of Securities Net Realized Gain on Sale of Securities & Dividend Income 2010 $ 28,757 $ 1,763 $ 2,028 $ 3,791 2011 43,298 2,512 2,693 5,205 2012 57,325 3,244 4,093 7,337 2013 59,255 3,481 4,056 7,537 2014 63,556 4,066 1,543 5,609 2015 75,011 4,399 204 4,603 2016 108,755 6,636 2,285 8,921 2017 132,964 8,135 1,747 9,882 2018 99,596 10,367 20 10,387 2019 116,186 7,535 -0- 7,535 2020 103,172 5,729 -0- 5,729 2021* 108,155 1,302 (730 ) 572 $ 59,169 $ 17,939 $ 77,108 *For the three months ended March 31,2021. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 11 Property Summary and Snapshot (unaudited) 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 % Change Communities 126 122 3.3 % Developed Sites 23,770 23,098 2.9 % Occupied 20,255 19,154 5.7 % Occupancy % 85.2 % 82.9 % 230 bps Total Rentals 8,470 7,543 12.3 % Occupied Rentals 8,083 7,091 14.0 % Rental Occupancy % 95.4 % 94.0 % 140 bps Monthly Rent Per Site $ 467 $ 453 3.1 % Monthly Rent Per Home Rental Including Site $ 800 $ 775 3.2 % State Number Total Acreage Developed Acreage Vacant Acreage Total Sites Occupied Sites Occupancy Percentage Monthly Rent Per Site Total Rentals Occupied Rentals Rental Occupancy Percentage Monthly Rent Per Home Rental (1) (1) (2) Alabama 1 33 33 -0- 195 63 32.3 % $ 175 34 16 47.1 % $ 596 Indiana 14 1,105 880 225 3,986 3,458 86.8 % $ 426 1,688 1,613 95.6 % $ 801 Maryland 1 77 10 67 62 62 100.0 % $ 531 -0- -0- N/A N/A Michigan 3 153 153 -0- 740 628 84.9 % $ 463 261 249 95.4 % $ 793 New Jersey 4 349 187 162 1,006 965 95.9 % $ 661 46 44 95.7 % $ 986 New York 8 674 348 326 1,346 1,142 84.8 % $ 560 442 417 94.3 % $ 936 Ohio 36 1,781 1,328 453 6,725 5,629 83.7 % $ 420 2,458 2,373 96.5 % $ 750 Pennsylvania 51 2,180 1,822 358 7,786 6,598 84.7 % $ 490 2,670 2,543 95.2 % $ 821 South Carolina 1 24 24 -0- 142 68 47.9 % $ 195 32 29 90.6 % $ 499 Tennessee 7 539 293 246 1,782 1,642 92.1 % $ 465 839 799 95.2 % $ 812 Total as of March 31, 2021 126 6,915 5,078 1,837 23,770 20,255 85.2 % $ 467 8,470 8,083 95.4 % $ 800 (1) Total and Vacant Acreage of 220 for the Mountain View Estates property is included in the above summary. (2) Includes home and site rent charges. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 12 Same Property Statistics (in thousands) (unaudited) For Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Change %

Change Community Net Operating Income Rental and Related Income $ 38,116 $ 34,266 $ 3,850 11.2 % Community Operating Expenses 15,513 14,739 774 5.3 % Community NOI $ 22,603 $ 19,527 $ 3,076 15.8 % As of 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Change Total Sites 23,016 23,008 0 % Occupied Sites 19,862 19,112 750 sites, 3.9% Occupancy % 86.3 % 83.1 % 320 bps Number of Properties 122 122 N/A Total Rentals 8,277 7,492 10.5 % Occupied Rentals 7,922 7,046 12.4 % Rental Occupancy 95.7 % 94.0 % 170 bps Monthly Rent Per Site $ 470 $ 453 3.8 % Monthly Rent Per Home Including Site $ 802 $ 775 3.5 % Same Property includes all properties owned as of January 1, 2020, with the exception of Memphis Blues. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 13 Acquisition Summary (dollars in thousands) At Acquisition: Year of Acquisition Number of Communities Sites Occupied Sites Occupancy % Purchase Price Price Per Site Total Acres 2018 6 1,615 1,271 79 % $ 59,093 $ 37 494 2019 4 1,495 935 62 % $ 56,237 $ 38 247 2020 2 310 197 64 % $ 7,840 $ 25 48 2021 2 337 142 42 % $ 8,000 $ 24 57 2021 Acquisitions Community Date of Acquisition State Number

of Sites Purchase Price Number of Acres Occupancy Deer Run January 8, 2021 AL 195 $ 4,555 33 37 % Iris Winds January 21, 2021 SC 142 3,445 24 49 % Total as of March 31, 2021 337 $ 8,000 57 42 % UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 14 Definitions Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations available to common shareholders ('FFO'), normalized funds from operations available to common shareholders ('Normalized FFO'), community NOI, same property NOI, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and acquisition costs ('Adjusted EBITDA'), variously defined, as supplemental performance measures. While the Company believes net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP), is the most appropriate measure, it considers Community NOI, Same Property NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Normalized FFO, given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts, appropriate supplemental performance measures. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of U.S. GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO also adjusts for the effects of the change in the fair value of marketable securities and gains and losses realized on marketable securities. Normalized FFO reflects the same assumptions as FFO except that it also adjusts for and certain one-time charges. Community NOI and Same Property NOI provides a measure of rental operations and does not factor in depreciation and amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs. In addition, Community NOI, Same Property NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Normalized FFO are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation of calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value. As used herein, the Company calculates FFO, as defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT'), to be equal to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, as defined by U.S. GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined by U.S. GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, impairment charges related to depreciable real estate assets, the change in the fair value of marketable securities, and the gain or loss on the sale of marketable securities plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization. Included in the NAREIT FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, is an option pertaining to assets incidental to our main business in the calculation of NAREIT FFO to make an election to include or exclude gains and losses on the sale of these assets, such as marketable equity securities, and include or exclude mark-to-market changes in the value recognized on these marketable equity securities. In conjunction with the adoption of the FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, for all periods presented, we have elected to exclude the gains and losses realized on marketable securities and change in the fair value of marketable securities from our FFO calculation. NAREIT created FFO as a non-GAAP supplemental measure of REIT operating performance. Normalized FFO is calculated as FFO excluding certain one-time charges. Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share is calculated using diluted weighted shares outstanding of 43.3 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 41.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 898,000 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are included in the diluted weighted shares outstanding. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 355,000 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were excluded from the computation of the Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share as their effect would be anti-dilutive. Community NOI is calculated as rental and related income less community operating expenses such as real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, community salaries, utilities, insurance and other expenses. Community NOI excludes realized gains (losses) on securities transactions. Same Property NOI is calculated as Community NOI, using all properties owned as of January 1, 2020, with the exception of Memphis Blues. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) plus interest expense, franchise taxes, depreciation, and the change in the fair value of marketable securities. Community NOI, Same Property NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Normalized FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the repayment of principal on debt and payment of dividends and distributions. Community NOI, Same Property NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Normalized FFO should not be considered as substitutes for net loss applicable to common shareholders (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of results of operations, or cash flows (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Community NOI, Same Property NOI, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Normalized FFO as currently calculated by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled, but variously calculated, measures of other REITs. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 15 Press Release Dated March 6, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 6, 2021 Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-9997 UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 FREEHOLD, NJ, May 6, 2021........ UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reported Total Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $43.1 million as compared to $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing an increase of 15%. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders amounted to $6.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a Net Loss of $42.8 million or $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ('FFO'), was $8.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $6.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ('Normalized FFO'), was $8.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $6.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A summary of significant financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts): For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Total Income $ 43,132 $ 37,573 Total Expenses $ 36,188 $ 31,819 Increase (Decrease) in Fair Value of Marketable Securities $ 10,219 $ (38,593 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 6,839 $ (42,838 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common

Shareholders per Diluted Common Share $ 0.16 $ (1.04 ) FFO (1) $ 8,381 $ 6,089 FFO (1) per Diluted Common Share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Normalized FFO (1) $ 8,701 $ 6,089 Normalized FFO (1) per Diluted Common Share $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 43,275 41,173 UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 16 A summary of significant balance sheet information as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands): March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Gross Real Estate Investments $ 1,127,528 $ 1,108,483 Marketable Securities at Fair Value $ 108,155 $ 103,172 Total Assets $ 1,120,024 $ 1,087,214 Mortgages Payable, net $ 468,833 $ 469,279 Loans Payable, net $ 75,790 $ 87,009 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 545,248 $ 501,808 Samuel A. Landy, President and CEO, commented on the results of the first quarter of 2021. 'We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of operating results and an excellent start to 2021. During the quarter, we: ● Increased Rental and Related Income by 13%; ● Increased Community Net Operating Income ('NOI') by 14%; ● Increased Normalized Funds from Operations ('Normalized FFO') by 43% and Normalized FFO per share by 33%; ● Improved our Operating Expense ratio by 80 basis points to 44.3%; ● Increased Same Property NOI by 16%; ● Increased Same Property Occupancy by 320 basis points from 83.1% to 86.3%; ● Increased our rental home portfolio by 218 homes from yearend 2020 to approximately 8,500 total rental homes, representing an increase of 3%; ● Increased rental home occupancy by 80 basis points from 94.6% at yearend 2020 to 95.4% at quarter end; ● Increased Sales of Manufactured Homes by 37%; ● Acquired two communities containing approximately 337 homesites for a total cost of approximately $8.0 million; ● Raised our quarterly common stock dividend by 5.5% to $0.19 per share or $0.76 annually; ● Issued and sold approximately 352,000 shares of Common Stock through an At-the-Market Sale Program for our Common Stock at a weighted average price of $19.08 per share, generating gross proceeds of $6.7 million and net proceeds of $6.6 million, after offering expenses; ● Issued and sold, through At-the-Market Sale Programs for our Preferred Stock, 1.3 million shares of Series D Preferred Stock at a weighted average price of $24.85 per share, generating total gross proceeds of $31.4 million and total net proceeds of $30.9 million, after offering expenses; ● Reduced our Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization from 34% at yearend 2020 to 29% at quarter end; ● Subsequent to quarter end, issued and sold approximately 2.1 million shares of Common Stock through an At-the-Market Sale Program for our Common Stock at a weighted average price of $19.41 per share, generating gross proceeds of $39.8 million and net proceeds of $39.2 million, after offering expenses; and ● Subsequent to quarter end, issued and sold, through At-the-Market Sale Programs for our Preferred Stock, 911,000 shares of Series D Preferred Stock at a weighted average price of $24.93 per share, generating total gross proceeds of $22.7 million and total net proceeds of $22.4 million, after offering expenses.' UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 17 Mr. Landy stated, 'We are proud of the results that we were able to achieve in 2020 and are happy to report that we have produced similar results for the first quarter of 2021. Normalized FFO was $0.20 for the quarter representing an increase of 33% year over year. During the quarter, we raised our common stock dividend 5.5% to $0.19 per quarter or $0.76 per year.' 'UMH continues to deliver industry leading operating results. These results highlight the strong demand for affordable housing in all of our markets. Same property occupancy was up 320 basis points year over year to 86.3%. This increase in occupancy was the result of the addition of 218 new rental homes to our portfolio and a 37% increase in home sales. Our occupancy gains and rent increases generated same store NOI growth of 16%.' 'These results are only possible because of our years of hard work laying the foundation for tremendous earnings growth and value appreciation. Our business plan has created a runway for us to deliver organic growth for years to come. We currently have 3,500 vacant sites within our existing communities that we intend on filling with homes for rent and sale. We also have 1,800 acres of undeveloped land that can be developed into 7,200 home sites. We also continue to seek additional external growth opportunities. During the quarter, we closed on the acquisitions of two communities containing 337 sites for a total purchase price of $8 million. These acquisitions are in new markets, Alabama and South Carolina, and we intend on acquiring additional communities in these states. Our internal and external growth opportunities pave the way for continued FFO and dividend growth for the foreseeable future.' UMH Properties, Inc. will host its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's 2021 first quarter financial results being released herein will be available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit in the 'Financials' section. To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company's website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally). The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021. It will be available until August 1, 2021 and canbe accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10153820. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.umh.reit . UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities. Certain statements included in this press release which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can provide no assurance those expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 18 Note: (1) Non-GAAP Information: We assess and measure our overall operating results based upon an industry performance measure referred to as Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ('FFO'), which management believes is a useful indicator of our operating performance. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental operating performance measure of a REIT. FFO, as defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT'), represents net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('U.S. GAAP'), excluding extraordinary items, as defined under U.S. GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, impairment charges related to depreciable real estate assets, the change in the fair value of marketable securities, and the gain or loss on the sale of marketable securities plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization. Included in the NAREIT FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, is an option pertaining to assets incidental to our main business in the calculation of NAREIT FFO to make an election to include or exclude gains and losses on the sale of these assets, such as marketable equity securities, and include or exclude mark-to-market changes in the value recognized on these marketable equity securities. In conjunction with the adoption of the FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, for all periods presented, we have elected to exclude the gains and losses realized on marketable securities investments and the change in the fair value of marketable securities from our FFO calculation. NAREIT created FFO as a non-U.S. GAAP supplemental measure of REIT operating performance. We define Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ('Normalized FFO'), as FFO excluding certain one-time charges. FFO and Normalized FFO should be considered as supplemental measures of operating performance used by REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO exclude historical cost depreciation as an expense and may facilitate the comparison of REITs which have a different cost basis. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO and Normalized FFO and, accordingly, our FFO and Normalized FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. The items excluded from FFO and Normalized FFO are significant components in understanding the Company's financial performance. FFO and Normalized FFO (i) do not represent Cash Flow from Operations as defined by U.S. GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. The reconciliation of the Company's U.S. GAAP net loss to the Company's FFO and Normalized FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are calculated as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended 3/31/21 3/31/20 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 6,839 $ (42,838 ) Depreciation Expense 11,008 10,227 Loss on Sales of Depreciable Assets 23 107 (Increase) Decrease in Fair Value of Marketable Securities (10,219 ) 38,593 Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities, net 730 -0- FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders 8,381 6,089 Non- Recurring Other Expense (2) 320 -0- Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 8,701 $ 6,089 The diluted weighted shares outstanding used in the calculation of FFO per Diluted Common Share and Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share were 3.2 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 41.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 898,000 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are included in the diluted weighted shares outstanding. Common stock equivalents resulting from stock options in the amount of 355,000 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were excluded from the computation of Diluted Net Loss per Share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The following are the cash flows provided (used) by operating, investing and financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands): 2021 2020 Operating Activities $ 13,215 $ 17,295 Investing Activities (18,726 ) (20,477 ) Financing Activities 16,971 6,387 (2) Consists of special bonus and restricted stock grants for the August 2020 groundbreaking Fannie Mae financing. # # # # UMH Properties, Inc. | First Quarter FY 2021 Supplemental Information 19 Attachments Original document

