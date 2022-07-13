Belgium's Umicore plans C$1.5 bln battery materials plant in Canada's Ontario

OTTAWA, July 13 (Reuters) - Belgium's Umicore plans
to invest C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to build a battery
materials manufacturing plant in Canada's Ontario province that
would supply parts to one million electric vehicles by 2030,
Ottawa said on Wednesday.
The Canadian government and Umicore have signed a memorandum
of understanding for the facility and will start negotiations on
a formal agreement that would include federal support for the
project, an official statement said.
Umicore, a materials technology and recycling company, said
separately that it was in negotiations with several potential
customers for production contracts in North America.
Construction of Umicore's facility, planned to be net-zero
on emissions and create hundreds of permanent jobs, is targeted
to begin in 2023 with operations planned for the end of 2025,
Umicore said.
"Umicore's intention to establish its new facility in
Loyalist Township (in eastern Ontario) is another major step
forward as we make Canada a global leader in producing electric
vehicles," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the
statement.
Trudeau's Liberal government has pledged to cut
climate-warming emissions 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and
reach net-zero by 2050.
The Canadian government sees the auto sector as a key part
of its efforts to lower the national carbon footprint. Earlier
this year, Canada committed to setting a mandate to ensure that
all new light-duty vehicle sales are zero-emission by 2035.
Auto parts are Canada's fifth-biggest export industry and
the auto sector contributes $16 billion annually to Canada's
gross domestic product, based on official data.
Ontario is geographically close to U.S. automakers in
Michigan and Ohio, and General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Stellantis NV have all announced plans to
make electric vehicles at factories in the province.
($1 = 1.2977 Canadian dollars)
