Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Umicore
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Belgium's Umicore plans battery material venture to supply Volkswagen

12/08/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg

(Reuters) - Umicore plans to establish a battery materials venture to supply Volkswagen's battery cell production as the German carmaker expands electric vehicle output, the Belgian chemicals and recycling company said on Wednesday.

The venture aims to build up precursor and cathode material production capacities in Europe, helping achieve the ambitions of the European Green Deal to set up a sustainable battery supply chain, Umicore said.

It said the venture with Volkswagen was the first of its kind in Europe's automotive market.

"Teaming up with Umicore enables us to establish a state-of-the-art supply chain in Europe," Thomas Schmall, chief executive of Volkswagen Group Components, said in a statement.

Production will start in 2025 with initial annual production of 20 GWh to supply Volkswagen's plant in Salzgitter in Germany, expanding to 160 GWh by the end of the decade.

At a later stage, both parties aim to include refining and battery recycling in the scope of the partnership.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UMICORE -5.04% 42.59 Real-time Quote.14.13%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.51% 260.6 Delayed Quote.47.80%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.36% 183.16 Delayed Quote.21.38%
All news about UMICORE
03:17aBelgium's Umicore plans battery material venture to supply Volkswagen
RE
02:54aUmicore, Volkswagen to Form JV on Electric Vehicle Battery Materials in Europe
MT
02:52aUmicore, Volkswagen Set Up Joint Venture for Battery-Cell Materials
DJ
02:00aUmicore and Volkswagen AG to create European EV battery materials Joint Venture
AQ
12/07Umicore - Disposal of own shares
AQ
12/07BASF to carve out auto catalyst ops to enable strategic options
RE
12/06UMICORE : Amended conditions of Umicore's environmental permit in Hoboken remain in force
PU
12/06Blood lead values around Umicore site in Hoboken dropped further
AQ
12/03UMICORE : Blood lead values around Umicore site in Hoboken dropped further
PU
11/29IPCEI : an opportunity to accelerate the EU battery innovation roadmap
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMICORE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 060 M 4 585 M 4 585 M
Net income 2021 622 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2021 1 359 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 10 814 M 12 156 M 12 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 999
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,84 €
Average target price 48,51 €
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathias Miedreich Chief Executive Officer
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMICORE14.13%12 156
ECOLAB INC.6.66%66 128
SIKA AG54.67%57 521
GIVAUDAN SA27.10%47 216
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.69.23%33 568
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.81%23 210