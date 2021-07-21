Log in
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 07/21 06:30:10 am
53.72 EUR   +2.44%
06:11aCEWASTE : Contributing to the future of critical raw materials recycling
PU
02:28aUMICORE : Close to a key resistance level
07/20UMICORE : - Disposal of own shares
AQ
CEWASTE: Contributing to the future of critical raw materials recycling

07/21/2021 | 06:11am EDT
CEWASTE, a 2.5-year project funded by the EU's research and innovation program, successfully developed a voluntary certification scheme for the collection, transportation and treatment of key types of waste containing significant amounts of valuable and critical raw materials (CRMs).

One of the fundamental first steps of the project was to identify the types of waste streams containing high concentrations of CRMs and determine the feasibility of its recovery and recycling with current technologies. Waste from electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) such as printed circuit boards from IT equipment, waste batteries from WEEE and from end-of-life vehicles were some of the key product groups identified. Umicore played an important role in the project as such waste streams are part of our recycling core business.

Umicore's participation and contribution to the project as partner of the European Electronics Recyclers Association (EERA) was highly appreciated due to our expertise in the field. Our state-of-the art recycling technology recovers CRMs such as cobalt, lithium, indium, antimony, platinum group metals but also gold and silver with the highest metal yields and strictest environmental standards. One of our key contributions was to volunteer and pilot audit our treatment facility, for which we received a certificate of participation.

The CEWASTE project's final report sets clear requirements for improving recycling and recovery of CRMs. It has set a basis and benchmark for the implementation of current recycling standards and for the development of future standards for the recycling industry. The consortium of the project agreed that the CEWASTE standard should be mandatory, highlighting that the standard to recycle WEEE (EN 50625) should be legally binding. The better recovery of raw materials and CRMs needs to be high on the agenda to enable a resource efficient and circular economy.

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 108 M 4 834 M 4 834 M
Net income 2021 632 M 744 M 744 M
Net Debt 2021 1 698 M 1 998 M 1 998 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 12 621 M 14 849 M 14 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 576
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,44 €
Average target price 47,93 €
Spread / Average Target -8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Grynberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMICORE33.47%14 280
ECOLAB INC.-1.00%59 326
SIKA AG27.58%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA18.20%43 647
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.82.06%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.60%23 003