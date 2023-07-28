|Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10:49:42 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.51 EUR
|+0.47%
|+0.88%
|-19.84%
|04:28pm
|UMICORE : A soft year
|08:30am
|Transcript : Umicore SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
|CI
Company Profile
Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean technologies, such as emission control catalysts, materials for rechargeable batteries and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. The group has industrial operations on all continents and serves a global customer base.
SectorSpecialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Umicore
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
27.38EUR
Average target price
31.22EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.03%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Specialty Chemicals
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.93%
|7 228 M $
|-3.54%
|6 022 M $
|+57.26%
|5 960 M $
|+91.16%
|5 790 M $
|+9.51%
|5 717 M $
|-15.95%
|5 584 M $
|-1.84%
|5 373 M $
|+10.21%
|4 980 M $
|+13.99%
|4 972 M $
|+5.60%
|9 526 M $