UMI

UMICORE

Equities UMI BE0974320526

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10:49:42 2023-07-28 am EDT
27.51 EUR +0.47% +0.88% -19.84%
04:28pm UMICORE : A soft year Alphavalue
08:30am Transcript : Umicore SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI

UMICORE : A soft year

Today at 10:28 am

Latest news about Umicore

Umicore SA Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 22 August 2023 CI
Dead EV batteries turn to gold with U.S. incentives RE
Six European Companies Commit to Investing in KRW1.2 Trillion Projects in South Korea MT
South Korea says 6 European firms to invest $929 million in wind power, batteries RE
British consortium to invest $9 billion in Indonesia mining, EV batteries, minister says RE
Glencore-Umicore Consortium Earmark $9 Billion for Indonesia's Mining, EV Battery Sectors MT
UMICORE : Final dividend FA
UMICORE : A fairly decent start, but profitability might have suffered Alphavalue
Umicore SA Approves Annual Dividend, Payable on May 4, 2023 CI
Umicore SA Announces Board Committees Changes CI
Transcript : Umicore SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023 CI
Transcript : Umicore SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Finland's Fortum begins battery material recovery from EV 'black mass' RE
Europe's battery pass project outlines manufacturers' transparency challenge RE
Umicore to Buy Minority Stake in US-based Startup Blue Current MT
Bluecurrent, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Umicore SA CI
Volkswagen's PowerCo Wins Regulatory Nod for JV with Umicore MT
European Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week as Geopolitical Tensions Mount DJ
UMICORE : After strong growth ... Alphavalue
Umicore Expects Decline in FY23 Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA MT
Transcript : Umicore SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023 CI
Transcript : Umicore SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023 CI
Umicore SA Proposes Gross Annual Dividend for 2022, Payable on 4 May 2023 CI

Company Profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean technologies, such as emission control catalysts, materials for rechargeable batteries and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. The group has industrial operations on all continents and serves a global customer base.
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Umicore

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
27.38EUR
Average target price
31.22EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.03%
