Umicore : Closing remarks
Closing remarks
S P E A K E R
Net beneficiary of a changing world
Megatrends
Supporting our business model
Portfolio
Synergetic, coherent, competitive
Purpose
Writing the next chapter
Sustainability at the core
of Umicore as the circular materials
technology company
2030
GROWTH
>100%
Revenues
PROFIT
>20%
EBITDA margin
RETURN
15%
ROCE
Grow like a start-up
Create value as an established company
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
2
Disclaimer
|Sales 2022
4 136 M
4 382 M
4 382 M
|Net income 2022
561 M
594 M
594 M
|Net Debt 2022
1 197 M
1 268 M
1 268 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,6x
|Yield 2022
|2,17%
|Capitalization
9 101 M
9 642 M
9 642 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,49x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 050
|Free-Float
|81,9%
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|37,91 €
|Average target price
|38,22 €
|Spread / Average Target
|0,82%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|UMICORE
|6.04%
|9 607