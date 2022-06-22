Log in
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37 2022-06-22 am EDT
34.87 EUR   -8.02%
12:45pUMICORE : Closing remarks
PU
11:45aUMICORE : Mobility transformation – Capture profitable growth in circular battery value chain with Battery Recycling Solutions
PU
09:55aUMICORE : Mobility transformation – Capture peak profitability and maximize value in Automotive Catalysts
PU
Umicore : Closing remarks

06/22/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Closing remarks

S P E A K E R

Mathias Miedreich

Net beneficiary of a changing world

Megatrends

Supporting our business model

Portfolio

Synergetic, coherent, competitive

Purpose

Writing the next chapter

Sustainability at the core

of Umicore as the circular materials

technology company

2030

GROWTH

>100%

Revenues

PROFIT

>20%

EBITDA margin

RETURN

15%

ROCE

Grow like a start-up

Create value as an established company

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

2

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 136 M 4 382 M 4 382 M
Net income 2022 561 M 594 M 594 M
Net Debt 2022 1 197 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 9 101 M 9 642 M 9 642 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 050
Free-Float 81,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,91 €
Average target price 38,22 €
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathias Miedreich Chief Executive Officer
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMICORE6.04%9 607
ECOLAB INC.-36.66%42 446
SIKA AG-41.74%35 308
GIVAUDAN SA-35.12%29 731
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.58%19 162
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-31.39%16 991