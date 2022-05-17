Log in
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/17 11:35:15 am EDT
41.27 EUR   +3.07%
12:00pUmicore - Disposal of own shares
GL
10:29aUmicore - Mental wellbeing
AQ
05/16Umicore - What is fuel cell technology used for and why
AQ
Umicore - Disposal of own shares

05/17/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 09/05/2022 - 13/05/2022:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
11/5/2022 15:30ISOP 20191,000 34.08


Following the disposal of 1000 own shares outside the stock exchange, the total number of treasury shares held by Umicore amounts to 6,341,050 (of a total of 246,400,000 shares or 2.57%). Please note that, due to possible delays between exercises of stock options and the settlement of such exercises at bank level, the total number of owns shares mentioned may not include all of the stock option exercises mentioned in the above overview.    

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                                    +32 2 227 70 68                                 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Adrien Raicher                                    +32 2 227 70 68                                 adrien.raicher@umicore.com           


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 142 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
Net income 2022 556 M 578 M 578 M
Net Debt 2022 1 208 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 9 612 M 10 000 M 10 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 050
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,04 €
Average target price 38,35 €
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathias Miedreich Chief Executive Officer
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMICORE12.00%10 000
ECOLAB INC.-32.08%45 516
SIKA AG-31.69%39 761
GIVAUDAN SA-23.75%33 562
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-20.18%18 988
SYMRISE AG-21.11%14 949