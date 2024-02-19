Stock UMI UMICORE
Umicore

Equities

UMI

BE0974320526

Specialty Chemicals

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
Other stock markets
 09:28:50 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
20.36 EUR -1.50% Intraday chart for Umicore -3.64% -18.15%
02:36pm UMICORE : Hopes of a 2024 profitability recovery dashed Alphavalue
Feb. 16 UMICORE : Hopes for a stronger 2024 dashed Alphavalue
Latest news about Umicore

UMICORE : Hopes of a 2024 profitability recovery dashed Alphavalue
UMICORE : Hopes for a stronger 2024 dashed Alphavalue
Umicore: in the red after its annual results CF
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Lifted by Fresh U.S. Record DJ
European shares set to log weekly gains on earnings boost RE
Transcript : Umicore SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
Belgium's Umicore forecasts 2024 core profit below expectations RE
Umicore Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on May 2024 CI
Umicore SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Umicore Explores Carbon Capture, Storage Partnership Through New Recycling Facility MT
Umicore seeks new recycling site near chemicals industry to partner on CO2 capture RE
UMICORE CEO: EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE LOCATION FOR MORE RECYCLING CAPA… RE
Umicore: AI platform created with Microsoft CF
Ignitis Grupė's Renewables Unit Secures 10-year Power Purchase Deal with Umicore MT
UMICORE : Canadian battery business will play out in the mid-term Alphavalue
Worley Secures EPC Contract for Canadian Battery Materials Plant MT
UMICORE : Strong battery plans come closer to execution Alphavalue
Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Bank of America, J&J, Pfizer, Microsoft... Our Logo
European Midday Briefing : Geopolitical Risks Continue to Drag on Stocks DJ
European shares flat amid downbeat earnings reports; UK stocks outperform RE
Umicore cuts investment target after expanding EV battery materials production RE
Transcript : Umicore SA - Special Call
BMW buys battery material for U.S. car plant from Umicore in Canada DP
Canada to give Belgium's Umicore up to C$1 bln for new battery components plant RE
Global markets live: Boeing, Amgen, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Tesla... Our Logo

Chart Umicore

Chart Umicore
More charts

Company Profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean technologies, such as emission control catalysts, materials for rechargeable batteries and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. The group has industrial operations on all continents and serves a global customer base.
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , BEL-20
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Umicore

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
20.67 EUR
Average target price
26.78 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.54%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Specialty Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi.
UMICORE Stock Umicore
-18.11% 5 353 M $
ECOLAB INC. Stock Ecolab Inc.
+8.59% 61 413 M $
SIKA AG Stock Sika AG
-6.61% 46 337 M $
GIVAUDAN SA Stock Givaudan SA
+5.25% 38 430 M $
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Stock EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
-8.66% 16 590 M $
SYMRISE AG Stock Symrise AG
-1.83% 14 751 M $
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Stock Albemarle Corporation
-15.15% 14 386 M $
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Stock Nitto Denko Corporation
+33.13% 13 442 M $
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Croda International Plc
-1.43% 8 791 M $
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.
-7.73% 7 774 M $
Other Specialty Chemicals
