|
Umicore : Mobility transformation – Capture profitable growth and create sustainable value in Rechargeable Battery Materials
Mobility
Transformation
S P E A K E RRechargeable Battery Materials:
|
Ralph Kiessling
|
Capture profitable growth
|
and create sustainable value
|
|
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
|
1
Agenda
|
1.
|
2.
|
3.
|
Mobility
|
Rechargeable Battery
|
RISE 2030
|
transformation
|
Materials well positioned
|
|
driving
|
to capture profitable
|
|
accelerated
|
growth and create
|
|
demand for
|
sustainable value in fast-
|
|
cathode materials
|
growing market
|
|
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
|
2
Electrification increasing at fast pace, triggered by regulatory push and OEM commitments
|
Light-duty vehicles
|
Medium- and Heavy-duty vehicles
|
Proportion by powertrain
|
Proportion by powertrain
|
in global car production
|
in global car production
|
Source: Umicore market model
|
Source: Umicore market model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEV
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEV
|
|
BEV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 21
|
20 22
|
20 23
|
20 24
|
20 25
|
20 26
|
20 27
|
20 28
|
20 29
|
20 30
|
20 21
|
20 22
|
20 23
|
20 24
|
20 25
|
20 26
|
20 27
|
20 28
|
20 29
|
20 30
|
|
|
|
BEV
|
|
FC
|
PHEV
|
|
ICE only
|
|
|
|
BEV
|
|
FC
|
PHEV
|
|
CNG/LNG
|
ICE only
|
|
|
|
BEV: battery electric vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC: fuel cell vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
PHEV: plug-in (hybrid) vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNG/LGN: Compressed natural gas / Liquefied natural gas
|
ICE: internal combustion engine (gasoline/diesel) only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
|
3
Umicore chemistries addressing ~75% of total Light-duty EV CAM demand
|
Global CAM
|
|
2,400
|
demand (GWh)
|
|
LDV only -
|
|
|
Chemistry split
|
~25%
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
|
1,300
|
~75%
400
|
|
|
~25%
|
2022
|
2026
|
2030
|
|
NMC/NCA, Manganese-rich
|
LF(M)P
Umicore addressable market, covering design- to-performance and design-to-cost applications
Evolving technologies reflecting car OEMs' need for performance- and cost-focused solutions
NM(C) chemistries (incl. Mn-rich) represent vast majority of EV CAM demand in 2030
Solid-state batteries expected to gain traction based on NMC, with a single digit market share expected
towards 2030
Source: Umicore market model
|
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
|
4
>20% annual market growth across all regions
CAM demand (GWh) across regions LDV only
|
EUROPE
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
~25%
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2026
|
|
2030
|
CHINA
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
~25%
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2026
|
|
2030
|
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
Europe, China and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
~22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
expected to represent
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
|
|
|
~90% of total LDV
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAM demand
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
REST OF THE WORLD
|
|
|
|
|
Ongoing
|
|
|
|
|
regionalization
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of supply chain:
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Geopolitical context
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
~32%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
OEMs' sustainability
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
|
|
|
|
considerations
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Security of supply
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
Source: Umicore market model
|
Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 136 M
4 366 M
4 366 M
|Net income 2022
|
561 M
592 M
592 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 197 M
1 263 M
1 263 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,6x
|Yield 2022
|2,17%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 101 M
9 607 M
9 607 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,49x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 050
|Free-Float
|81,9%
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|UMICORE
|6.04%
|9 607