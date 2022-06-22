Log in
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:39 2022-06-22 am EDT
34.30 EUR   -9.52%
09:15aUMICORE : Mobility transformation – Capture profitable growth and create sustainable value in Rechargeable Battery Materials
PU
09:00aUmicore and Idemitsu to jointly develop high-performance solid-state battery materials
AQ
07:15aUMICORE : Advanced materials as a key enabling technology in various sectors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Umicore : Mobility transformation – Capture profitable growth and create sustainable value in Rechargeable Battery Materials

06/22/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Mobility

Transformation

S P E A K E RRechargeable Battery Materials:

Ralph Kiessling

Capture profitable growth

and create sustainable value

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

1

Agenda

1.

2.

3.

Mobility

Rechargeable Battery

RISE 2030

transformation

Materials well positioned

driving

to capture profitable

accelerated

growth and create

demand for

sustainable value in fast-

cathode materials

growing market

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

2

Electrification increasing at fast pace, triggered by regulatory push and OEM commitments

Light-duty vehicles

Medium- and Heavy-duty vehicles

Proportion by powertrain

Proportion by powertrain

in global car production

in global car production

Source: Umicore market model

Source: Umicore market model

34%

5%

BEV

2%

17%

BEV

BEV

BEV

20 21

20 22

20 23

20 24

20 25

20 26

20 27

20 28

20 29

20 30

20 21

20 22

20 23

20 24

20 25

20 26

20 27

20 28

20 29

20 30

BEV

FC

PHEV

ICE only

BEV

FC

PHEV

CNG/LNG

ICE only

BEV: battery electric vehicle

FC: fuel cell vehicle

PHEV: plug-in (hybrid) vehicle

CNG/LGN: Compressed natural gas / Liquefied natural gas

ICE: internal combustion engine (gasoline/diesel) only

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

3

Umicore chemistries addressing ~75% of total Light-duty EV CAM demand

Global CAM

2,400

demand (GWh)

LDV only -

Chemistry split

~25%

CAGR

1,300

~75%

400

~25%

2022

2026

2030

NMC/NCA, Manganese-rich

LF(M)P

Umicore addressable market, covering design- to-performance and design-to-cost applications

Evolving technologies reflecting car OEMs' need for performance- and cost-focused solutions

NM(C) chemistries (incl. Mn-rich) represent vast majority of EV CAM demand in 2030

Solid-state batteries expected to gain traction based on NMC, with a single digit market share expected

towards 2030

Source: Umicore market model

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

4

>20% annual market growth across all regions

CAM demand (GWh) across regions LDV only

EUROPE

1000

900

~25%

800

700

CAGR

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2022

2026

2030

CHINA

1000

~25%

900

800

CAGR

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2022

2026

2030

NORTH AMERICA

Europe, China and

1000

North America

900

800

~22%

expected to represent

700

600

CAGR

~90% of total LDV

500

400

CAM demand

300

200

100

0

2022

2026

2030

REST OF THE WORLD

Ongoing

regionalization

1000

of supply chain:

900

800

Geopolitical context

700

~32%

500

OEMs' sustainability

600

300

CAGR

considerations

400

100

Security of supply

200

0

2022

2026

2030

Source: Umicore market model

Umicore Capital Markets Day 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
