Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders' meetings

Umicore invites its shareholders to participate in its ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings which will be held on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at 5 PM CEST at the Umicore offices (rue du Marais-Broekstraat 31, 1000 Brussels).

The meetings will also be live webcasted without possibility to vote or ask questions during the webcast. The link to access the webcast will be made available on the Umicore website .

All details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions, voting methods and documentation for the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted here .





Proposed changes to the Supervisory Board

Eric Meurice has indicated his desire to step down from the Supervisory Board at the date of the Annual General Meeting, after having served for a total of 8 years. The mandate of Ines Kolmsee also comes to an end after having served on the Board for 12 years.

Thomas Leysen, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented: “On behalf of my colleagues and myself, I would like to thank Eric Meurice and Ines Kolmsee for their sharp insights and for the highly relevant expertise they brought to the Supervisory Board (and before to the Board of Directors) during their tenure. I wish to thank Ines in particular for her leadership of the Audit Committee during the last few years.”

The Supervisory Board proposes the appointment of Marc Grynberg as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Marc Grynberg was Umicore's Chief Executive Officer from November 2008 to November 2021. During his CEO mandate, he positioned the company as a global leader in clean mobility materials and recycling. He joined Umicore in 1996, served as CFO of the company between 2000 and 2006 and headed the Automotive Catalysts business from 2006 to 2008. He currently serves as independent, non-executive director of Nexans. He is a member of its Strategy & Sustainability Committee, its Audit & Risk Committee and was recently appointed as Climate Director of the company. He also serves as independent, non-executive director of Wienerberger, is a member of its Innovation & Sustainability Committee, Audit & Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee.

“I am very pleased to propose the appointment of Marc Grynberg, as already envisaged at the time of his stepping down as CEO some 18 months ago. Marc's unparalleled knowledge of Umicore and its markets is a strong asset for the company and will further strengthen Umicore's Supervisory Board. Marc also brings a thorough knowhow of the broader innovation and sustainability context, essential in the path towards Umicore’s 2030 RISE ambitions.” said Thomas Leysen.





Board Committees

The Supervisory Board established two new committees effective as of the date of the Annual General Meeting: the Investment Committee and the Sustainability Committee. The committees will assist the Supervisory Board in its oversight of the Group’s capital expenditure that supports the growth linked to the RISE 2030 Strategy on the one hand, and in delivering in line with the Let’s Go for Zero ambitions, on the other.

Birgit Behrendt will chair the Sustainability Committee, whose members will be Françoise Chombar, Alison Henwood and Mario Armero. The Investment Committee will be composed of Birgit Behrendt, Marc Grynberg1 and Laurent Raets, under the Chairmanship of Thomas Leysen.

Alison Henwood will replace Ines Kolmsee as Chair of the Audit Committee. She joined Umicore as independent Supervisory Board member and member of the Audit Committee in September 2022.





1 Subject to his appointment as member of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting of April 27th, 2023.



