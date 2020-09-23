Log in
UMICORE

UMICORE

(UMI)
09/23 04:34:00 am
37.87 EUR   -3.05%
04:15aUMICORE : Taking up the challenge of clean mobility
PU
09/22UMICORE : Disposal of own shares
AQ
09/08UMICORE : Disposal of own shares
PU
Umicore : Taking up the challenge of clean mobility

09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Umicore Automotive Catalysts provides solutions for all kinds of power trains

As emission legislation for vehicles are getting more and more stringent, it's essential to innovate to be able to support our customers' needs. Umicore Automotive Catalysts in close collaboration with Corporate Research & Development are working on a daily basis to find innovative solutions.

Recently, these intense innovation efforts led to the publication of a groundbreaking paper about the development of emission control catalysts for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Jun Zhang, Manager at our site Suzhou in China, contributed to the paper and tells us more about it.

What is so innovative about this paper ?

Emission challenges for PHEVs were identified and we offered two solutions with high potential to meet Euro 7 requirements. The next step includes further optimization and development of catalyst formulation for a wider range application of PHEVs and HEVs (hybrid electric vehicles) with different powertrains, in combination with investigations on new substrates and system integration.

What does it mean for Umicore Automotive Catalysts?

We were probably the first catalyst supplier to identify the future emission challenges of a hybrid vehicle and as a consequence the first to provide solutions. The publication of the paper in the 'SAE International Journal of Advances and Current Practices in Mobility' confirms the high technical level of our R&D work and gives it broad recognition. On top of that, the paper was awarded as one of the best in the 2020 World Congress Experience (WCX).

How does it fit with our strategy for clean mobility?

This confirms again Umicore's unique position in clean mobility, by providing a full offering to support the car industry roadmap towards ever cleaner vehicles. We have an extensive technology portfolio and solutions for on-road and non-road applications, all fuel types and all powertrains.

Read here the abstract of the paper.

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
