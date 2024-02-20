UMICORE : UBS lowers price target
Returning from a round-table discussion with analysts on the dossier, the broker considers that 'the impact of falling metal prices will continue to constitute a headwind in 2024, although long-term hedging will mitigate the decline somewhat'.
