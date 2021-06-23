Umicore : Diversity & Inclusion at Umicore

Diversity & inclusion are ingrained in Umicore's values. So how do we join forces to draw on the knowledge and expertise of others and exchange views? By providing space to realize one's potential and widen perspectives through international cooperation and cross-cultural training with colleagues from different parts of the world. We learn from each other. Two of our employees share their first-hand experience and confirm that when people share the same values, neither language nor nationality is a barrier to effective cooperation! Find out their stories about working with colleagues from around the world.

Culture is an element of our identity Piotr O. is Manager from the newly established plant in Nysa, and has spent a year gaining experience and preparing for his role alongside colleagues from South Korea.



How has this trip affected your work and development? "The fact that at Umicore we travel and work with people from different parts of the world is of great value to me. My stay in Korea enriched my knowledge and prepared me for my work, but above all, it showed me how our culture impacts the way we perceive the world. My Korean colleagues welcomed me with openness and made me feel that at every step, I was part of a team." What was the funniest part of your time there? "I found out from a friend, with whom I used to go to work every day, that he likes mountain biking. So one day we agreed to go on a trip together. We met in the morning, and I assumed it would be such a casual, leisurely ride - especially since I had a regular bike. It turned out that my friends are real enthusiasts, they have very professional equipment and do not spare themselves on the road, and I had to pedal hard to catch up with them. After the second ride, they helped me buy more professional equipment. The finale of the story was a film of my first mountain trip on the new bike ended with my spectacular fall" What have you learned while working in Korea? "The trip taught me to be flexible and open to different work styles - some people are very straightforward, others are conservative, some need a structured working environment, others value creativity. Lots of different voices, personalities, approaches that resonate with each other - all this encourages thinking outside the box and a sense that together we can do more, we are constantly growing, respecting each other and accepting our differences."