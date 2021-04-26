Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Umicore
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Umicore : and Anglo American to develop PGM-based technology to simplify hydrogen storage and use in fuel cell electric vehicles

04/26/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Umicore and Anglo American, through its PGMs business Anglo American Platinum, announce a research and development collaboration agreement to develop PGM-based catalysts for liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) applications on fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and other mobile applications. This catalyst technology has the potential to transform the way hydrogen can be stored and used to power FCEVs.

Today, compressed hydrogen is used to power FCEVs. Insufficient infrastructure and refuelling networks for compressed hydrogen, however, represent one of the main barriers for a more widespread use of hydrogen in the transportation industry. LOHC technologies provide an effective alternative solution by chemically bonding hydrogen to a stable organic liquid carrier, thereby eliminating the need for compression and making it safer, more practical and more cost efficient to transport hydrogen using existing conventional fuel networks.

The joint research and development program targets new PGM-based catalyst technologies for LOHC, that can be installed directly on FCEVs and other mobile applications. This will help to further simplify the fuelling process: the LOHC containing hydrogen can be unloaded directly on the FCEV and the dehydrogenation phase will be carried out onboard the vehicle. The new catalyst technologies will allow to carry out this dehydrogenation step at lower temperatures and pressures, which is required for mobile applications, thereby providing a simpler and cheaper alternative to onboard storage of compressed hydrogen.

Benny Oeyen, Anglo American's Executive Head of PGM Market Development, said: "There is growing enthusiasm for the role that hydrogen can play in tackling global energy challenges. In order to unlock its full renewable energy potential, however, we need to solve the existing transport, logistics and infrastructure challenges. LOHC technology provides a versatile and attractive solution both for the short and long term future, and PGMs have an important role to play in streamlining logistics, offering a better user experience and reducing cost across the entire value chain."

Lothar Mussmann, Senior Vice President New Business Incubation at Umicore said: "We are a leading supplier of catalysts for Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell electric vehicles. Allowing the use of hydrogen loaded LOHC in mobile fuel cell applications by using advanced LOHC dehydrogenation catalyst technology will help to overcome existing challenges of hydrogen infrastructure and logistics and thereby foster the wider introduction of fuel cell electric vehicles."

Umicore will conduct the research with support from Anglo American's PGM market development program and in cooperation with Prof. Peter Wasserscheid at the University of Erlangen, co-founder of the company Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, which is a portfolio company of AP Ventures.

A conference call and webcast will be hosted by An Steegen, CTO of Umicore, Joakim Thøgersen, SVP Fuel Cells & Stationary Catalysts, and Lothar Mussmann, SVP NBI Catalysis & Connectivity and IP, on Umicore's position in catalysts to support the green hydrogen economy at 10:00 am CEST today, 26 April 2021.

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMICORE
04:04aUMICORE  : and Anglo American to develop PGM-based technology to simplify hydrog..
PU
04:02aUMICORE  : position in catalysts for the green hydrogen economy_20210426
PU
04/22Belgium's Umicore sees 2021 core profit beating expectations
RE
04/22UMICORE  : Sees FY21 Adjusted EBIT Near $1.2 Billion
MT
04/22Belgium's Umicore sees 2021 core profit beating expectations
RE
04/22UMICORE  : set for outstanding performance in 2021
AQ
04/20UMICORE  : Security operations
CO
04/13UMICORE  : - Disposal of own shares
AQ
04/13UMICORE  : Share buyback
CO
04/08UMICORE  : sustainable cobalt procurement externally validated for the 6th year ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 841 M 4 651 M 4 651 M
Net income 2021 499 M 604 M 604 M
Net Debt 2021 1 683 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 11 988 M 14 459 M 14 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 576
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,79 €
Last Close Price 49,81 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Grynberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMICORE26.78%14 459
ECOLAB INC.4.82%64 877
SIKA AG14.19%42 744
GIVAUDAN SA4.75%39 327
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.52%22 554
SYMRISE AG2.44%18 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ