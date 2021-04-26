Log in
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Umicore : position in catalysts for the green hydrogen economy_20210426

04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Umicore's position in catalysts to support the

green hydrogen economy

26 April 2021

1

More than 30 years of experience

in catalysts for green hydrogen economy

Development

Catalysts for

of Alloy

Direct

Catalysts for

Methanol Fuel

Fuel Cells

Cells

Umicore

Creation of

Creation of Co-

acquires PMG

SolviCore JV

development

fuel cell catalyst with Solvay on

with HMC

activity

MEA

on catalyst

Dedicated

Joint R&D

focus on

Opening of new

program with

PEM fuel cell

facility for the

Anglo

catalysts:

First mass

production of

American

sale of

production

fuel cell

Platinum on

SolviCore

of catalyst

catalysts in

LOHC for

joint-venturein Korea

Korea

FCEVS

1990

1994

1997

1998

2001

2003

2006

2009

2014

2015

2018

2019

2020

2021

First

CO-tolerant

Catalysts

Catalysts for

Development of

developments

Catalysts for

for CHP-

PEM

Core/Shell

of Platinum

Fuel Cells

Systems

Electrolyzers

Catalysts for

Black as Fuel

Fuel Cells

Cell Catalysts

New Generation of state-of-the-art Anode and Cathode Fuel Cell Catalysts

Development

Creation of

of High

separate business

Performance

unit "Fuel Cell and

Anode

Stationary

Protection

Catalysts"

Catalysts

Over 30 years more than 250 fuel cell patents filed around the world

2

Global footprint: 2 production sites and 4 R&D centres in Asia and Europe

Copenhagen, Denmark

R&D

Hanau, Germany

R&D

Applied technology

Production

Marketing & Sales

Olen, Belgium

R&D

Tokyo, Japan

Applied technology

Incheon, Korea

R&D

Applied technology

Production

Marketing & Sales

Suzhou, China

Headquarters

Applied technology

3

Attractive growth opportunities in the hydrogen economy

MOBILITY OPPORTUNITY

ENERGY OPPORTUNITY

TRANSPORTATION FUEL CELLS LIQUID ORGANIC HYDROGEN CARRIER

GREEN HYDROGEN (ELECTROLYSIS)

FOR TRANSPORTABLE FUEL

Attractive near-term

Long-term growth

Long-term growth

growth potential

potential

potential

Active business

Business incubation program

Profitable with a turnover* of

R&D program and joint development agreements to establish

€ 40 Mn in 2020

future growth and success

*Turnover: including metal content

4

Attractive growth opportunities in the hydrogen economy

MOBILITY OPPORTUNITY

ENERGY OPPORTUNITY

TRANSPORTATION FUEL CELLS LIQUID ORGANIC HYDROGEN CARRIER

GREEN HYDROGEN (ELECTROLYSIS)

FOR TRANSPORTABLE FUEL

Attractive near-term

Long-term growth

Long-term growth

growth potential

potential

potential

Fuel Cell Recycling

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 841 M 4 651 M 4 651 M
Net income 2021 499 M 604 M 604 M
Net Debt 2021 1 683 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 11 988 M 14 459 M 14 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 576
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,79 €
Last Close Price 49,81 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Grynberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMICORE26.78%14 459
ECOLAB INC.4.82%64 877
SIKA AG14.19%42 744
GIVAUDAN SA4.75%39 327
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.52%22 554
SYMRISE AG2.44%18 139
