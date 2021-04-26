Umicore : position in catalysts for the green hydrogen economy_20210426

Umicore's position in catalysts to support the
green hydrogen economy
26 April 2021
More than 30 years of experience
in catalysts for green hydrogen economy
Development
Catalysts for
of Alloy
Direct
Catalysts for
Methanol Fuel
Fuel Cells
Cells
Umicore
Creation of
Creation of Co-
acquires PMG
SolviCore JV
development
fuel cell catalyst with Solvay on
with HMC
activity
MEA
on catalyst
Dedicated
Joint R&D
focus on
Opening of new
program with
PEM fuel cell
facility for the
Anglo
catalysts:
First mass
production of
American
sale of
production
fuel cell
Platinum on
SolviCore
of catalyst
catalysts in
LOHC for
joint-venturein Korea
Korea
FCEVS
2003
2006
2009
2014
2015
2018
2019
2020
2021
First
CO-tolerant
Catalysts
Catalysts for
Development of
developments
Catalysts for
for CHP-
PEM
Core/Shell
of Platinum
Fuel Cells
Systems
Electrolyzers
Catalysts for
Black as Fuel
Fuel Cells
Cell Catalysts
New Generation of state-of-the-art Anode and Cathode Fuel Cell Catalysts
Development
Creation of
of High
separate business
Performance
unit "Fuel Cell and
Anode
Stationary
Protection
Catalysts"
Catalysts
Over 30 years more than 250 fuel cell patents filed around the world
2
Global footprint: 2 production sites and 4 R&D centres in Asia and Europe
Copenhagen, Denmark
R&D
Hanau, Germany
R&D
Applied technology
Production
Marketing & Sales
Olen, Belgium
R&D
Tokyo, Japan
Applied technology
Incheon, Korea
R&D
Applied technology
Production
Marketing & Sales
Suzhou, China
Headquarters
Applied technology
Attractive growth opportunities in the hydrogen economy
MOBILITY OPPORTUNITY
ENERGY OPPORTUNITY
TRANSPORTATION FUEL CELLS LIQUID ORGANIC HYDROGEN CARRIER
GREEN HYDROGEN (ELECTROLYSIS)
FOR TRANSPORTABLE FUEL
Attractive near-term
Long-term growth
Long-term growth
growth potential
potential
potential
Active business
Business incubation program
Profitable with a turnover* of
R&D program and joint development agreements to establish
€ 40 Mn in 2020
future growth and success
*Turnover: including metal content
4
Attractive growth opportunities in the hydrogen economy
MOBILITY OPPORTUNITY
ENERGY OPPORTUNITY
TRANSPORTATION FUEL CELLS LIQUID ORGANIC HYDROGEN CARRIER
GREEN HYDROGEN (ELECTROLYSIS)
FOR TRANSPORTABLE FUEL
Attractive near-term
Long-term growth
Long-term growth
growth potential
potential
potential
Fuel Cell Recycling
5
