Volkswagen's PowerCo and Umicore form joint venture on precursor and cathode material for batteries

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 4 187 M 4 071 M 4 071 M Net income 2022 568 M 552 M 552 M Net Debt 2022 1 241 M 1 207 M 1 207 M P/E ratio 2022 12,5x Yield 2022 2,68% Capitalization 6 999 M 6 805 M 6 805 M EV / Sales 2022 1,97x EV / Sales 2023 1,95x Nbr of Employees 11 350 Free-Float 81,5% Chart UMICORE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UMICORE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 29,15 € Average target price 36,28 € Spread / Average Target 24,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Mathias Miedreich Chief Executive Officer Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer Thomas Leysen Chief Executive Officer Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) UMICORE -18.46% 6 805 ECOLAB INC. -36.37% 42 537 SIKA AG -48.40% 30 746 GIVAUDAN SA -38.54% 27 704 HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -10.49% 17 801 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG -40.30% 14 534