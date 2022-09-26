Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Umicore
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMI   BE0974320526

UMICORE

(UMI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:29 2022-09-26 am EDT
29.61 EUR   +1.58%
03:11aUmicore, Volkswagen's PowerCo Form JV to Invest $2.9 Billion in European Battery Materials Production
MT
02:48aVolkswagen's PowerCo and Umicore form joint venture on precursor and cathode material for batteries
RE
02:30aUmicore and PowerCo establish joint venture for European battery materials production
GL
Volkswagen's PowerCo and Umicore form joint venture on precursor and cathode material for batteries

09/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo at the carmaker's plant in Puebla, Mexico

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo has formed a joint venture with Belgium's Umicore for the production of precursor and cathode material in Europe, jointly investing 3 billion euros ($2.89 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Umicore will supply PowerCo's European battery cell factories from 2025 onwards with enough material for batteries powering around 2.2 million fully electric vehicles annually, the companies said.

($1 = 1.0379 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UMICORE 1.58% 29.61 Real-time Quote.-18.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.73% 139.16 Delayed Quote.-21.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 187 M 4 071 M 4 071 M
Net income 2022 568 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2022 1 241 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 6 999 M 6 805 M 6 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 350
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart UMICORE
Duration : Period :
Umicore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 29,15 €
Average target price 36,28 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathias Miedreich Chief Executive Officer
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Leysen Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Vermeulen Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMICORE-18.46%6 805
ECOLAB INC.-36.37%42 537
SIKA AG-48.40%30 746
GIVAUDAN SA-38.54%27 704
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.49%17 801
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-40.30%14 534