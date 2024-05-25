More about the company
Umiya Tubes Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing of stainless-steel pipes. The Company manufactures stainless steel decorative tubes and industrial pipes that have its application in various industries. The Company operates through Steel Tubes segment. It serves industries, such as business and application as chemical plants, dairy plants, ball bearings industries, petrochemical plants, solvent extraction plants, boilers, furniture industries, gas and oil distribution pipelines, oil industries, refrigeration, automobile industries, construction industries, building sewage, kitchen equipment, heating elements pipes, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) products, electrical appliances, seamless pipes, instrumentation, food and beverages, railways, and others. The Company's production unit is in the Sabarkantha district in Gujarat, India.